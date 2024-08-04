Liverpool have turned down an offer worth up to £15 million from Southampton for Fabio Carvalho.

As per the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Liverpool have rejected a bid from the Saints and “if they are to consider selling, the fee would need to value Carvalho considerably higher than Southampton’s offer.”

The Portuguese impressed on loan at Hull in the second half of last season and has now scored in Liverpool’s last two friendly matches, against Arsenal and Man United.

Having started each of the Reds’ four pre-season games so far, he is beginning to make an impression on supporters but his presence at the forefront of Slot’s plans may be short-lived.

With the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez returning to the squad this week, he is set to drop to the bench.

Carvalho would like to fight for his place in the head coach’s team and “would ideally like to stay,” reported Ornstein.

“However, his clear priority is game time. He wants to be a key player and not a bit-part contributor, even if it means transferring to a so-called smaller team.”

Despite Carvalho wanting game time, Liverpool reportedly won’t sanction a loan move this season.

The player himself recently told journalist Joseph McBride: “That’s the target, to stay here.

“I’m just having fun and enjoying the time that I’m here, and learning a lot of new things. That’s the most important thing.”

Asked on LFC TV whether he feels there will be opportunities for him at Liverpool this season, he replied: “I can only hope so!

“Like I said, not just for me but for everyone coming in, there’s a new gaffer, everyone has got a chance to impress and we’ll just go from there.

“As long as we keep working hard, that’s the main thing and that’s what I’m trying to make the most out of.”

Liverpool signed the young attacker from Fulham for £5 million in 2022, with the deal including a 20 percent sell-on clause for the London club.

He made an initial impact on the squad, most memorably scoring a very late winner against Newcastle in his sixth appearance for Liverpool.

His influence waned, though, and he was sent to RB Leipzig on loan last summer. That spell ended prematurely and he instead spent the second half of the season on loan at Hull, where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances.

At 21 years old, he must now decide whether he will play the minutes he desires at Liverpool or whether his development would be best served elsewhere.