Liverpool FC Women have announced the signing of forward Cornelia Kapocs on a permanent deal from Linkoping FC of Sweden.

The 24-year-old joins the Reds after an impressive season with her former club where she scored 18 goals and gained Champions League experience.

A Swedish U23 international, Kapocs has shown her versatility in four years with Linkoping, playing through the middle as well as out wide.

She will wear the No. 7 shirt for the Reds this season, and after signing with the club said: “I’m very happy and very proud to be here.

“I like the way the team plays and I also feel that I can grow and develop here as a player and as a person so this is the right place to take the next step in my career.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans and I can’t wait to get started and play in front of them.

“What the team did last season was amazing and I’m very happy to join this journey.”

LFC Women manager Matt Beard spoke of his delight at capturing his second signing of the summer window, following the arrival of Canadian international Olivia Smith last month.

Beard said: “I’m really excited to bring Cornelia in. She is very different to what we’ve got up front, she can play wide and can play down the middle.

“Her goalscoring record is fantastic, she got 18 goals last season, her movement is great and she’s a very intelligent player, so I think the fans can be excited at what she can bring to the table, and we are excited to have her here.

“We need to progress the team, create that competition and to have all these players now who can play in the frontline it’s a headache for me but it’s also fantastic for me.”