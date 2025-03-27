Liverpool are now facing the task of replacing a generational right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a number of options to consider in the transfer market.

Unless there is a late U-turn, all signs point to Alexander-Arnold signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

It is a bitter blow to Liverpool and certainly disrupts their plans, with the club having hoped to tie down their vice-captain to a new deal along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

But if Alexander-Arnold does depart it is a situation which will need to be addressed swiftly, with a new right-back needed.

Conor Bradley may be Arne Slot‘s pick as new first choice, and the 21-year-old arguably deserves it, but there will be concerns over his injury record at this early stage in his career.

So who else could Liverpool target? Here are 10 new options at right-back.

Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Age: 25

Nationality: Spanish

Run Alexander-Arnold’s output through various statistical models and the same name continues to pop up, with Porro perhaps a surprise leading contender.

There may be a bias considering the Spaniard is playing for a Tottenham side woefully underperforming under Ange Postecoglou, but he has been a standout in his inverted role.

Porro is similarly attack-minded and possesses excellent technical ability, with his long-rang passing a key outlet, while he has the energy and defensive nous to track back and shut down opposition attacks.

Of course, much would depend on Tottenham even considering business with a Premier League ‘rival’, but in terms of plug-in-and-go replacements, there are few better out there than Porro.

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Age: 24

Nationality: Dutch

Release clause: £33.4m

There is a big concern if Liverpool opt for Frimpong, in that the Netherlands international is far from an orthodox right-back.

But the Leverkusen wing-back is an outstanding attacking talent, with his 29 goals and 40 assists in 189 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side testament to his lightning-fast overlapping threat.

If Liverpool were to trigger his €40 million release clause, then, it would almost certainly signal a shift in system for Slot to accommodate that lack of stability in defence.

That cannot be ruled out given Frimpong’s talent – he is certainly one of the best options available – and the fact he would be eligible as a homegrown player in the Premier League.

Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

Age: 18

Nationality: Dutch

One of the names that is becoming increasingly popular in discussing Alexander-Arnold’s replacement is a player Slot handed his debut while at Feyenoord.

Signed from FC Volendam in 2023, Read only made one appearance for the now-Liverpool head coach last season – coming off the bench against Roma in the Europa League – but he has developed into more of a regular this term.

Read is a strong one-on-one defender with a fine crossing ability, resembling more of the traditional right-back mould than Alexander-Arnold’s unique skillset.

Still only 18, the likelihood is that if he were to join Liverpool it would not be as immediate first choice, but as a supporter of the club and a high-potential talent, he could thrive competing with Bradley.

Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

Age: 22

Nationality: English

Liverpool need to be bold this summer and, in that case, a move for Newcastle and now England full-back Livramento would fit the billing.

Livramento joined Newcastle in 2023 and has become key to their upwardly mobile success under Eddie Howe, whose system relies upon his blend of defensive strength and attacking thrust.

Again a more traditional full-back, that is certainly not to the 22-year-old’s detriment, and the way in which he shut down Salah when filling in at left-back in the Carabao Cup final will surely have piqued Slot’s interest.

A deal seems unlikely but not impossible, though Livramento would clearly require a big transfer fee to land.

Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig)

Age: 24

Nationality: Dutch

There has long been a theory that Slot would prefer a more reserved option in one of his full-back roles, while allowing the other more freedom to drive forward and create.

While it had been expected that this would come with a left-back capable of operating as a hybrid centre-back, given the interest in Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez perhaps that role could instead shift to the right-hand side.

A suitable candidate in that regard would be Geertruida, who was linked with a move to Anfield alongside Slot last summer.

The most-used player throughout Slot’s coaching career, Geertruida instead joined RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported £21 million, but with a vacancy now opening up, perhaps that could now be a detour to Merseyside.

Omar El Hilali (Espanyol)

Age: 21

Nationality: Moroccan

Release clause: £12.5m

Another defensive right-back, El Hilali ranks among the best in his position in terms of tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances, as well as reasonably in terms of aerials duels.

Where the Spanish-born Morocco internationals lacks is in terms of threat going forward, but given he is still only 21 and has spent his entire career with Espanyol that is not to say this could not be developed in a new environment.

El Hilali would certainly be an affordable option, with a reported release clause of just £12.5 million, which could make him a low-risk alternative to Bradley.

It may not be the ambitious signing Liverpool fans will hope for in the wake of Alexander-Arnold’s exit, but El Hilali could be a useful addition.

Arnau Martinez (Girona)

Age: 21

Nationality: Spanish

Release clause: £11.7m

Another from LaLiga and a more well-rounded right-back, arguably with a higher ceiling, Martinez is a standout when it comes to his involvement in possession.

Per FBRef, the 21-year-old is in the top seven percent for players in his position across Europe when it comes to progressive passes, with Alexander-Arnold in the top percentile.

He is yet to convert that into consistent end product, but that can be expected from a player of his age, and there are plenty of plus-sides to his game – including a strong defensive understanding.

Interestingly, Martinez also has experience operating as an auxiliary centre-back, which could aid the flexibility of Slot’s setup going forward.

Martim Fernandes (Porto)

Age: 19

Nationality: Portuguese

Release clause: £50m

Porto prodigy Fernandes has been to the AXA before: then only 17, he was part of the Porto U19s side which lost on penalties to Liverpool in the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League.

Since then, he has cemented himself as a key starter for Porto’s first team, playing as a more natural right-back and offering a well-balanced presence up and down the flank.

He is still honing his craft and it would naturally be a gamble to replace Alexander-Arnold’s peak talent with a work-in-progress, but there is enough evidence to suggest Fernandes can reach the top.

Again, the ability to alternate between a younger new arrival such as Fernandes and the now more established Bradley would not be an unwelcome one.

Vanderson (Monaco)

Age: 23

Nationality: Brazilian

Alisson‘s Brazil teammate Vanderson is a statistical beast: in a high percentile for the majority of attributes and completely dominant in terms of defence.

That makes the Monaco No. 2 a very popular candidate to take over in Liverpool’s right-back spot, offering an accomplished blend of defence and attack which could, in theory, give Slot’s side more stability.

There would clearly be competition for his signature, with Barcelona among the clubs linked, but that highlights the standard of right-back Vanderson is regarded as.

A €40 million (£33.4m) price tag has been mooted – and Liverpool may see that as a shrewd investment in a player who will turn 24 in June.

Ivan Fresneda (Sporting CP)

Age: 20

Nationality: Spanish

Release clause: £66.7m

Finally, the third Spaniard in our list and the second from the risky market of Portugal’s Primeira Liga, Fresneda is perhaps less of a sure thing than Porto’s Fernandes but is another interesting candidate.

Fresneda is a solid defender but still possesses the attacking outlook expected of a player who grew up as a natural winger.

Limited to 14 appearances this season the 20-year-old has recently found form in front of goal, and is becoming a reliable threat down Sporting CP’s right flank.

Another player with experience of filling in at centre-back and on the left-hand side, Fresneda will no doubt be on Liverpool’s radar as they consider their next steps.