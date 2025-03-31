➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Endo “allowed to leave” & Bradley to miss Everton – Latest Liverpool FC News

Wataru Endo is reportedly “allowed to leave” Liverpool this summer, while updates have emerged regarding two rumoured Reds transfer targets.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Liverpool's Wataru Endo walks off after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Anfield. The tie ended 1-1 on aggregate, PSG won 4-1 on penalties. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X, Eintracht Frankfurt have “enquired” about signing Endo in the summer.

The Japanese is “allowed to leave” Liverpool at the end of the season, even though his current Reds deal doesn’t expire until 2027.

That said, Endo is “not a priority” for Frankfurt, with the 32-year-old deemed to be an “expensive” option for the Bundesliga side.

While the midfielder hasn’t been a key starter for Liverpool, his experience off the bench has been invaluable, so retaining him arguably makes more sense than selling.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Sam Barrott has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s visit of Everton. The dreaded Paul Tierney is on VAR!
  • Slot’s second Liverpool pre-season as head coach has been boosted by a rare victory for the Reds in the football calendar. Find out why here!

More from This Is Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, November 4, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot jokes with Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s players were back today after the international break, so we’ve had a look at what was going on at the AXA Training Centre:

“The club offered a glimpse into the Reds’ return on their social channels and we should not be surprised by the sight of Mo Salah and Szoboszlai at the coffee bar – they’re permanent fixtures at this point!

Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Alisson, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Caoimhin Kelleher and Joe Gomez – still recovering from a hamstring injury – were all captured by the club’s cameras as the focus now turns to the job at hand.”

They’re back! Konate debuts ‘new’ look as Liverpool players return to training

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 23, 2024: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bukayo Saka is fit to start Arsenal‘s visit of Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Mikel Arteta has confirmed. He’s been a big loss, in fairness
  • Everton have reported losses of £53 million for last season – it’s the seventh time in a row that has happened, totalling £570 million! (BBC)
  • Arsenal and Tottenham will play each other for the first time outside of the UK this summer, with the rivals facing off in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong (BBC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool, England - Saturday, March 3, 2007: Liverpool's Peter Crouch celebrates scoring the fourth goal and completes his hat-trick against Arsenal during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2007, Peter Crouch scored a ‘perfect’ hat-trick in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The popular former Reds striker opened the scoring with a right-footed finish, before powering home a superb header.

Crouch completed his hat-trick in front of the Kop, showing great footwork before scoring with his weaker left foot.

Daniel Agger also got on the scoresheet, with William Gallas netting a consolation for the Gunners.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025