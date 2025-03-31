Wataru Endo is reportedly “allowed to leave” Liverpool this summer, while updates have emerged regarding two rumoured Reds transfer targets.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X, Eintracht Frankfurt have “enquired” about signing Endo in the summer.

The Japanese is “allowed to leave” Liverpool at the end of the season, even though his current Reds deal doesn’t expire until 2027.

That said, Endo is “not a priority” for Frankfurt, with the 32-year-old deemed to be an “expensive” option for the Bundesliga side.

While the midfielder hasn’t been a key starter for Liverpool, his experience off the bench has been invaluable, so retaining him arguably makes more sense than selling.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Conor Bradley will miss Liverpool’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton on Wednesday with a hamstring problem. Jarell Quansah looks set to continue at right-back! (The Athletic)

Sam Barrott has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s visit of Everton. The dreaded Paul Tierney is on VAR!

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha has hinted that he wants to leave this summer, with the Reds and Arne Slot known admirers!

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez‘s price tag has been revealed amid Liverpool’s interest, with the Reds needing £45 million to sign him

Slot’s second Liverpool pre-season as head coach has been boosted by a rare victory for the Reds in the football calendar. Find out why here!

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool’s players were back today after the international break, so we’ve had a look at what was going on at the AXA Training Centre:

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bukayo Saka is fit to start Arsenal‘s visit of Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Mikel Arteta has confirmed. He’s been a big loss, in fairness

Everton have reported losses of £53 million for last season – it’s the seventh time in a row that has happened, totalling £570 million! (BBC)

Arsenal and Tottenham will play each other for the first time outside of the UK this summer, with the rivals facing off in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong (BBC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2007, Peter Crouch scored a ‘perfect’ hat-trick in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The popular former Reds striker opened the scoring with a right-footed finish, before powering home a superb header.

Crouchy's perfect hat-trick back in '07 ? 31/03/07 ?? pic.twitter.com/9f9DGsChJe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2025

Crouch completed his hat-trick in front of the Kop, showing great footwork before scoring with his weaker left foot.

Daniel Agger also got on the scoresheet, with William Gallas netting a consolation for the Gunners.