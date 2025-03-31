Milos Kerkez is the most prominent name readily linked with a move to Liverpool so far, and Bournemouth have reportedly set their price for the left-back.

The highly-rated 21-year-old, who has three years left on his current deal, has quickly emerged as a leading transfer candidate, with Liverpool recently described as having ‘sped up’ their pursuit due to growing interest.

And The Times‘ Gary Jacob now reports that the Cherries have “put a price tag of £45 million” on the left-back and are only interested in a “straight cash deal.”

Having potentially been in the market for Caoimhin Kelleher, there were suggestions Liverpool could look to include a player in any deal but Bournemouth would “not be interested.”

Ben Doak had also been mooted as a possible candidate in any deal Liverpool could strike with Bournemouth for Antoine Semenyo, but their intent this summer appears clear.

The Cherries are not in a position where they need to sell this summer but their chairman, Bill Foley, has already explained the club will not stop a player from seizing an opportunity.

“We have a lot of our players under long-term contracts and most do not have a release clause,” he told talkSPORT.

• READ: Gomez takes big step towards comeback as midfielder returns from injury

“We never stand in the way of a player in the event they have an opportunity they feel is a better opportunity, but we’re trying to make sure we have a team and an environment that attracts good young players.”

Kerkez’s price tag is significantly higher than what Liverpool have paid for a full-back in recent history, with Andy Robertson signed for only £8 million and Kostas Tsimikas just £11.75 million.

Richard Hughes and Co. will have to ask themselves if they can afford to be frugal, but Kerkez’s age, experience and potential suggest he would prove value for money.

Kerkez has already discussed next career move

As per The i Paper, Liverpool have made initial contact with Bournemouth and reached out to the 21-year-old’s representatives ahead of a potential summer move.

They also state that “one source characterised Liverpool’s work on Kerkez as ‘meticulous and proper due diligence’,” which is expected considering the price tag.

And Kerkez, who has over 160 senior appearances for club and country, recently discussed his future amid growing speculation over a move in the coming months.

“As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams,” Kerkez said.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

“And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”