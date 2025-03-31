After being given an extended break following the end of international duty, Liverpool’s squad are finally back at the AXA Training Centre to start preparing for Everton‘s visit.

With no Premier League action allowed over the weekend due to the FA Cup‘s exclusive rights, we have had a longer wait to endure following the end of international duty.

The last game played by a Liverpool international was in the early hours of last Wednesday, but Arne Slot gave his players extra time off before they all had to report back.

Dominik Szoboszlai got married, Luis Diaz jetted off to Paris and Ibrahima Konate got a fresh buzz cut, which is believed to be in accordance with his religion.

The trio and their teammates are all now back at the AXA as Liverpool regroup for their final nine games of the season, starting with the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

The club offered a glimpse into the Reds’ return on their social channels and we should not be surprised by the sight of Mo Salah and Szoboszlai at the coffee bar – they’re permanent fixtures at this point!

Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Alisson, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Caoimhin Kelleher and Joe Gomez – still recovering from a hamstring injury – were all captured by the club’s cameras as the focus now turns to the job at hand.

The desperately poor week Liverpool endured before the long international break opened the door to plenty of future conundrums, but we cannot forget there is a title to be won.

Slot’s men need 16 more points from an available 27 to clinch the club’s 20th league title, and that figure will be less if Arsenal drop any more points.

• READ: Klopp’s right-hand man lands first job since leaving LFC

The head coach will speak to the media on Tuesday morning and while Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future will be a hot topic, there will hopefully be an injury update on the No. 66 and Conor Bradley.

With Alisson and Ryan Gravenberch expected to feature at Anfield after international withdrawals, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Gomez and Morton remain the only senior players sidelined.

Only two more days until the Reds are back in action, hallelujah!