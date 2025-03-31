Another hugely significant summer awaits Arne Slot and Liverpool, but at least they know a timely boost is headed their way when it comes to the squad returning from their holidays.

With three contracts still unsigned, uncertain futures among the squad and inevitable new signings, Liverpool are setting themselves up for a huge summer and pre-season.

It is an odd position for the club to find themselves in when on the cusp of winning the Premier League title, but there is no doubt change is on the horizon.

While Slot will be keeping across the squad’s development with sporting director Richard Hughes, he will likely be more pleased by the prospect of his squad returning for pre-season at a similar time.

This can happen as there is no major international tournament this summer, not for any current Liverpool player at least.

Slot’s first pre-season at the club was disrupted by two major international tournaments, meaning the entire squad was not back together until eight days before the start of the league season.

The Copa America and Euros delayed the return of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez – all missed the US tour.

It was far from ideal as the head coach sought to implement his ideas ahead of his first campaign at the club, although he hasn’t done too badly!

That will not be the case this time around, though, as the Reds’ international players will only play for their country between June 2-10 before heading on a valuable summer break.

The only tournament taking place is the CONCACAF Gold Cup, involving the likes of the US, Canada and Mexico, and this will only impact Liverpool if they make a move for a player taking part.

There are still huge question marks over who will return for pre-season – namely Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – but the international calendar is still a huge boost for Slot.

It is a rare win in the modern game and if Liverpool can get their transfer business sorted early, Slot will have a valuable training block to get his new-look squad ready for 2025/26.

Currently, we know the club will face AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26 before flying to Japan, but pre-season will be expected to start in early July ahead of the opening weekend on August 16.