Liverpool’s documentary following the end of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign may seem to have been forgotten, but the club have held new talks over its release after delay.

The documentary was recorded over the course of the final few months of last season to chart Klopp’s farewell and the Reds’ fight and eventual collapse in the hunt for the quadruple.

Produced by Lorton Entertainment, the documentary began filming behind-the-scenes footage at the start of December last year and is intended to offer an in-depth insight into the dressing room during the dramatic last six months of Klopp’s reign at Anfield.

Initially, Disney+ were the front-runners to purchase the eight-part documentary series when news broke of its release back in January.

However, The Athletic now report that Amazon are now in talks to purchase the documentary among other streaming platforms.

The report claims that the documentary was initially set to be released this month and generate an eight-figure sum. Whether Amazon or any other streaming platform will be willing to strike an agreement along those lines remains to be seen.

Their streaming platform, Amazon Prime, is known for its behind-the-scenes documentaries on sports teams.

It is home to several in-depth documentaries of similar nature, including the popular All or Nothing series which has featured Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in 2022, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in 2020 and Pep Guardiola’s Man City in 2018.

The streaming platform also announced that it will release a documentary about Kenny Dalglish directed by lifelong Liverpool fan Asif Kapadia next year.

Kapadia is renowned for his work in sports documentaries having directed documentaries such as Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona in the past.

What will become of the documentary about Klopp’s final six months in charge remains to be seen.

At this stage there is no concrete agreement with Amazon Prime and a release date is moot.