As Liverpool’s once-promising season unravels at its end, it may be welcome news to fans that the club’s behind-the-scenes documentary is yet to be picked up.

Filming for Liverpool’s addition to a growing collection of fly-on-the-wall documentaries within football began in December, and was officially announced in January.

That coincided with the news of Jurgen Klopp‘s resignation, with the initial reception of a documentary series of his final months in charge hugely positive.

But with the challenge for four trophies crumbling amid a frustrating run-in – knocked out of the Europa League and FA Cup and unlikely to win the Premier League – there have been calls from fans to scrap it entirely.

While that will not happen, The Athletic‘s Tom Burrows reports that, despite ongoing talks with streaming services, no deal has been struck for its broadcast.

Burrows writes: “The programme was expected to generate an eight-figure sum for the club, with Disney+ considered the early favourites, but nothing concrete has materialised.”

It was previously reported that Liverpool would seek in the region of £10 million for rights to the documentary, which is being produced by Lorton Entertainment.

The plan is the air in August, ahead of the new campaign, with Liverpool’s senior vice-president of digital Drew Crisp viewing it as “a way to boost their huge global reach.”

Interestingly, Burrows’ report notes that Klopp granted the production “access they did not believe they would get when filming began” when they were invited into the dressing room at Wembley for the Carabao Cup celebrations.

There have been no such celebrations since, though, with the second half of the multi-episodic documentary series set to take a dour note.

Speaking on the announcement of the series, Klopp told the club’s official website: “With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people.

“From our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.

“Thanks to this new documentary series, viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”