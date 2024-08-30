After debuting a new goal celebration this season, drawing and firing an imaginary bow and arrow, Mohamed Salah has explained the reason behind it.

Salah has given a number of different celebrations his trademark throughout his time at Liverpool, and this season he has pulled out a new one.

After goals against both Ipswich and Brentford, the No. 11 wheeled off with a ‘bow and arrow’ celebration – which fans can now expect to see continue.

Having previously put together celebrations inspired by his daughter, the origin of Salah’s latest effort has been the subject of much debate.

And speaking to Men in Blazers this week, the Egyptian has revealed the surprise motivation for him to use this new iteration.

“I was watching the UFC, [Alex] Pereira against Israel [Adesanya],” Salah explained.

“Adesanya, when he won the second fight against Pereira, he celebrated like that. Pereira I think beat him in the first one.

“So I liked the celebration, that’s why I did it.”

Salah added: “I am a UFC fan.

“It’s become, in the end, [that] people take it as [being because] our Egyptian pharaohs used to do it when they drew something [in] a temple or just in the pyramids or somewhere.”

Having turned 32 in June, Salah is into the last year of his contract at Liverpool, and as it stands there has been no breakthrough when it comes to an extension.

The club appear reluctant to hand new long-term deals to their all-time fifth highest goalscorer along with their captain, Virgil van Dijk, as they are into their 30s.

But in a separate interview with Sky Sports, Salah insisted he remains relaxed over his future as he intends to “enjoy the last year.”

“I just came before the season and I was just like, ‘I’ve got one year left so let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract now’,” he said.

“[I] don’t think about anything and I really just enjoy it.

“I don’t want to think about next year. I don’t want to think about the future, just ‘OK, let’s enjoy the last year [of my contract] and we’ll see’.

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.”