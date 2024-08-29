Mo Salah has spoken about his Liverpool contract situation but has remained coy and insisted that he ‘isn’t thinking about the contract now’.

With Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah all into the last year of their Liverpool contracts, supporters are beginning to worry that at least one may leave the club next summer.

At the moment, Salah seems the most likely of the trio to call it a day on Merseyside and has now spoken about the situation.

Asked on Sky Sports how he deals with the contract discussions, Salah said: “I don’t think much to be fair. I think, with time, a bit more wisdom I would say.

“I just came before the season and I was just like, ‘I’ve got one year left so let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract now’.

“[I] don’t think about anything and I really just enjoy it.

“I don’t want to think about next year. I don’t want to think about the future, just ‘OK, let’s enjoy the last year [of my contract] and we’ll see’.”

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.”

While Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool may be in doubt, his commitment on the pitch is undoubtedly as strong as ever.

In Liverpool’s first two games this season, he has already scored twice and looks as sharp as ever under the new head coach, Arne Slot.

“My life is around the football and that’s why I do everything related to football,” the Egyptian added.

“I watch the games when I go home, I do recovery when I go home, I do gym when I go home as well. I do gym here, so everything is about football.

“I enjoy my life a lot but this is the most important thing so everything I do has to be related to it.”

Salah cost Liverpool an initial £36.9 million back in 2017 and has proved to be one of the greatest transfers of the modern era.

After seven years of consistently performing at the highest level, the Reds have more than got their money’s worth for their No. 11.

However, if he were to leave, the club would of course prefer to recoup a fee, that could be considerable, rather than lose him for free.

Last summer, Liverpool rejected a bid of £150 million from Al-Ittihad.

For now, let’s enjoy Salah playing at Anfield like the Egyptian himself is doing. Leave the business to sporting director Richard Hughes and those behind the scenes.

However, if by 2025 he has continued scoring at this rate and still hasn’t put pen to paper, fans’ anxiety will only escalate.