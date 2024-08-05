Liverpool have made contact with a Spanish team over signing their highly-rated goalkeeper, while youngster Bobby Clark is wanted by as many as seven clubs.

Liverpool ‘make contact’ with Mamardashvili

According to journalist Nacho Sanchis for Relevo, Liverpool have contacted Valencia over the availability of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds are willing to pay “more than €30 million (£25.7m)” to snap him up, and are happy to loan him out until Alisson eventually leaves in the future.

Their interest is said to have “accelerated,” though with Alisson expected to stay “for at least one more year,” a temporary plan will be put in place.

Bournemouth are named as potential loan destination for Mamardashvili, with Liverpool eager for him to “adapt to the Premier League.”

It is a questionable rumour, particularly given Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros are on the books, but with Saudi clubs interested in Liverpool’s No. 1, a contingency plan cannot be ruled out.

Speaking of Alisson, the Liverpool Echo report that he returned to pre-season training on Monday, which means Arne Slot will have a full squad available for the first time on Tuesday.

5 other things today: Clark wanted & Slot’s Trent talks

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract situation is not the focus for Slot, with Liverpool’s head coach saying they have discussed “the way I wanted him to play” instead

Liverpool could sign Argentina left-back Julio Soler for £11.7 million, according to a new transfer claim from journalist Mariano Antico

Liverpool could land one of football’s biggest-ever payouts should a potential Dominic Solanke transfer go through, with almost £10 million coming their way if he joins Tottenham

Liverpool striker Keyrol Figueroa has suffered tournament heartbreak after a perfect run to the final of the CONCACAF U20 Championship

Latest Liverpool FC News

Rumoured Reds centre-back target Willian Pacho is set to join Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the deal believed to be close (Sky Germany)

Former Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski has officially signed for Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia following his release from Anfield (Omonoia FC)

Kelleher has hailed fellow goalkeeper Jaros for some “brilliant saves” in the 3-0 win over Man United. The Reds are blessed with great options between the sticks! (LFC)

Other chat from elsewhere

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip remains a strong option for Bayer Leverkusen, should they fail to keep hold of Jonathan Tah or other centre-backs (Sky Germany)

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly agreed a deal to join Atletico Madrid from Chelsea this summer (BBC Sport)

Meanwhile, Atletico are said to have offered Joao Felix to Man City as part of a deal involving £85 million-rated Julian Alvarez (Mail)

Video of the day

Speaking to This Is Anfield, Liverpool legend John Barnes revealed how his career changed due to a taxi driver, how Slot can build on Jurgen Klopp‘s legacy and more…

Watch our interview with John Barnes in full here