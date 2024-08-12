A new update regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi has dropped on Monday, with interest also emerging in numerous Reds players.

Zubimendi to Liverpool latest

Another day, another Zubimendi update!

This time, it’s a report from the Times‘ reliable Paul Joyce, who states that the Spaniard has been told by Real Sociedad to pay his £51 million release clause himself.

While that may sound outrageous, the “release clause” mentioned is actually a buyout clause, meaning Zubimendi will have to pay off his contract for a predetermined amount with Liverpool providing the funds.

It all sounds like Sociedad are trying to paint the 25-year-old as the villain, in order to save face, with the midfielder perhaps indicating that he wants to leave.

Either way, his club side are not making life easy, with Joyce correctly stating that the “tactic has only served to increase the pressure on Zubimendi.”

Latest Liverpool Transfer News

Liverpool are now “considering” Red Bull Salzburg’s third bid for Bobby Clark, worth “closer to the club’s £10 million asking price” (Times)

Virgil van Dijk has said that Liverpool “should make some signings” this summer and admits there is no news regarding his contract situation (TIA)

Midfielder James McConnell was left out of the squads to play Sevilla and Las Palmas at Anfield on Sunday – he’s wanted by at least five clubs this summer (TIA)

Liverpool are claimed to have made a late bid to sign centre-back Willian Pacho in the hours before his move to PSG – only they were too late (Le 10 Sport)

Arne Slot has confirmed that Fabio Carvalho‘s absence on Sunday came with “an agreement in place” for him to leave the club – he’s signing for Brentford (TIA)

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle have reportedly returned with a third offer for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. They bid £50 million for him last week and were unsuccessful (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are now in England to undergo medicals at Man United. Here’s hoping they flop! (Sky Sports)

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from Man City, in a deal worth £81.5 million (Atletico de Madrid)

Video of the day and match of the night

Here’s a reminder to watch Slot’s post-match press conference yesterday, including his thoughts on the Reds’ potential transfer business…

Match of the night is Luton vs. Burnley (8pm BST), with two of last season’s relegated Premier League sides opening their Championship campaign.