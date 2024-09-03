Liverpool Women were the surprise package of 2023/24 by almost doubling their points tally from the previous season to finish fourth, now a new challenge awaits to take the next step.

Matt Beard’s side defied the odds last time out, finishing the campaign in fourth with 41 points – just nine off a qualifying spot for the Champions League.

The Reds set themselves a new benchmark by transforming themselves from a side with a -15 goal difference into one with a positive reading of eight, and now another assault on the league awaits.

Expectations are higher and thus the spotlight is shining a little brighter on the red half of Merseyside, but the objective inside Liverpool’s four walls is clear.

Another leap forward is possible, and with a new campaign now ahead of us, here is all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s WSL opener.

Ins and outs

New signings:

Gemma Evans – Defender

– Defender Olivia Smith – Forward

– Forward Cornelia Kapocs – Forward

In previous years there was a consistent flow of players coming and going, but this time around it has been significantly quieter on the incoming front with only three new signings.

It points to the squad being in an otherwise healthy position, although that is not to say a number of notable names did not leave over the summer.

Missy Bo Kearns was the shock departure, leaving her childhood club for more opportunities at Aston Villa. While experienced figures Melissa Lawley, Shanice van de Sanden and Emma Koivisto all departed.

Sophie Roman Haug (9), Marie Hobinger (5) and Leanne Kiernan (5), on return from injury, led the way in goals last season and will be key once more, but Beard has added extra depth with Smith and Kapocs.

The latter scored 18 goals during her 2023 season in Sweden, while 20-year-old Smith – the club’s record signing – amassed 13 goals and nine assists for Sporting, impressive numbers which will certainly aid Liverpool’s attack.

There is understandable excitement and optimism for an attempt to break into the European spots, but three away trips in the first five games will test their resolve early on.

How did the Reds get on in pre-season?

Beard’s side started their pre-season 63 days ahead of their league opener, which is a considerable amount of time, though it was broken up by international and Olympic exploits.

The Reds played a total of five friendlies throughout the summer but results against Blackburn and Birmingham were not disclosed by the club.

From the results we do know, Liverpool did not register a win but, as ever, fitness and getting the team structures in place are the focus of pre-season.

A couple of clean sheets are promising, though, as the team will need more of them if are to edge closer to the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal – all of whom conceded 20 goals or less in the league last season.

Beard eyes European progression

After a successful season last time out, the natural next step is obvious to Beard, who told This Is Anfield:

“I think that’s obviously got to be the next step [to get into the Champions League]. We know it’s incredibly tough to break into the top three, with what the top teams are spending, but it’s not always about the money. “I feel we proved that last year with how we performed and where we finished. Every year we want to improve on what we did the year before. That’s the main goal to start off with and then we’ll see where that can take us.”

A new home and big Anfield dates

Liverpool Women finally have a place to call home that will be tailored to them, swapping Prenton Park for St Helens Stadium – it is a major step forward and a show of intent from the club.

But that is not the only exciting development, as instead of the usual one match at Anfield per season, Beard’s side will host three games at the club’s spiritual home this season.

The league games against Man City (October 13), Man United (March 16) and Everton (May 4) will all be at Anfield. This is a huge step forward.

First 5 fixtures

It is a mixed bag for Liverpool to start the WSL season, as they meet two sides who finished in the bottom three and then meet last season’s sixth-placed Tottenham and runners-up Man City.

A League Cup match against Man United is also thrown into the mix in the opening month, which is one of three away games to start the campaign. It is a busy start and let’s hope it is a positive one, too!

You can buy tickets for Liverpool Women‘s fixtures this season here. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s opener, which can also be bought on the day at St Helens from 11.30am.