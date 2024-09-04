Liverpool have confirmed their squad for the Champions League group phase, while Martin Zubimendi has explained why he stayed at Real Sociedad.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Champions League gets underway later this month, with a brand-new format to look forward to after the old group stage grew stale.

If you haven’t got your head around it yet, read all about it HERE!

Liverpool have confirmed their 24-man squad for the opening phase, but don’t be concerned about not seeing Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley on the main list.

That’s because an unlimited number of players aged 21 or under can be named on List B before any game, meaning they can be included.

Liverpool open their account with a trip to AC Milan on September 17 (8pm BST).

Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Hill

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez

Notable players who will be on List B: Davies, Quansah, Bradley, Elliott, McConnell, Danns

Read more on the confirmed squad here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Zubimendi has finally spoken about his decision to stay at Real Sociedad instead of joining Liverpool, saying his current club is “my life.” Fair enough!

Alexis Mac Allister is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Chiesa at Liverpool, claiming he will “raise the level of everyone.” We can’t wait for his debut!

Luis Diaz has discussed Mohamed Salah‘s potential exit from Liverpool, admitting “it’s his decision, and we respect that, but I hope he doesn’t leave.” That’s you and all of us, Lucho! (Telemundo)

Journalist Lewis Steele has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch “has been warned off watching clips of other No. 6s” in an intriguing piece of advice from Arne Slot!

Darwin Nunez has paid tribute to Luis Suarez ahead of his international retirement this week, describing him as his “idol.” Has there ever been a more talented Liverpool player?

Andy Robertson has spoken of his pride at reaching 300 appearances for Liverpool, adding that he hopes there are “many more” to come. He’s still the best left-back around! (LFC)

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: Arne Slot is the reason Liverpool fans shouldn’t worry about a quiet transfer window, writes Joe Baker

Leicester have avoided a points deduction due to a legal loophole, with the Premier League left “surprised and very disappointed” at the decision. The modern game is a mess!

FEATURE: Shock resignation, Spice Boys & 4 homegrown debuts – We go back three decades to relive Liverpool in the 1990s

VIDEO: After three games, it’s clear that Slot is BIG on Liverpool players winning their individual duels

FOTMOB: In this week’s column, TIA’s Jack Lusby discusses how Alexis Mac Allister‘s recent switch showed Liverpool already have more than one solution at No. 6

Elsewhere in the football world today

Aston Villa have revealed their tickets prices for the Champions League, some of which will cost £97!!! And clubs wonder why some football fans are falling out of love with the game!

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins have all been withdrawn from England’s squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. We need domestic football back ASAP (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1973, Phil Thompson scored his first-ever Liverpool goal, coming in a 2-0 win at home to Derby.

The boyhood Reds supporter was playing his 25th game for the club, with Kevin Keegan also scoring a penalty at Anfield.

Thompson went on to become one of the greatest captains in Liverpool’s history, most famously lifting the 1981 European Cup as skipper, also winning seven league titles, among many other trophies.

After his playing days, he enjoyed stints as a coach at Anfield, proving to be a successful assistant manager to Gerard Houllier during their 2000/01 treble success.