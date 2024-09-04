Luis Suarez has announced he will retire from international duty, and with his last match for Uruguay just days away, Darwin Nunez paid tribute to his “idol.”

With an international career spanning more than 17 years, Suarez decided to step aside and will play his final match for Uruguay against Paraguay on Friday.

The ex-Red has scored 69 goals in 142 caps, making him his nation’s all-time top goalscorer, and in a press conference on Monday, he was comforted by the fact he “can retire and not for my injuries to retire me.”

And with how much Nunez looks up to the 37-year-old, it was not surprising to see Liverpool’s No. 9 pen a tribute to his idol ahead of his last international match.

On Instagram, Nunez penned: “You are huge Luis Suarez!

“Thank you from the heart for everything you did for me in the national team, you were my idol without knowing you and you are even more so now that I know you.

“As you said, you came as a child and leave as a legend, it’s everyone’s dream and you fulfilled it.”

Suarez, who is still playing club football with Inter Miami and has scored four goals in his last two MLS appearances, was quick to reply to his protege.

He said: “What to say to you scorer, if you already know everything we lived and suffered to get to where we are! Now it’s your turn to continue with the same HOPE you have to get where you want to go!”

Nunez and Suarez have played 13 international matches together, but the Liverpool forward will not be able to add one last outing having been banned for five matches.

The 25-year-old was among those involved as players and fans clashed after the Copa America semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia in July.

An investigation was subsequently launched and Nunez was dealt the harshest punishment of anyone involved, with a ban of five Uruguay games along with a $20,000 fine.

That means he is unavailable for the September and October international breaks, and Marcelo Bielsa can only recall him for the second World Cup qualifier in November against Brazil.