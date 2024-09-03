When the transfer deadline arrived, the annual fan desire for new signings to salivate and brag about was satisfied. Just a little, writes Joe Baker.

When Liverpool surprisingly added another winger in Federico Chiesa and added goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for next summer, it at least shut down a debate that was getting increasingly louder as the summer transfer went on.

Why had Michael Edwards and his recruitment department not signed anyone?

The situation was not helped by rivals strengthening, a very public failure to land prime target Martin Zubimendi, and the decision to cut some fat off the bone by selling youngsters like Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark.

In the 24/7, ‘#Herewego’ football news ecosystem, it was always going to be a talking point – that it was Liverpool, one of the world’s biggest clubs, even more so.

The debate fell into two distinct camps. One argued that even if Arne Slot was happy with his squad, it is always good to add fresh blood to prevent stagnation, create more depth and introduce different player profiles.

What’s more, with Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold entering the final years of their contracts, it would at least have seemed an obvious time to be making signings with one eye on the future.

On the flip side, it cannot be denied that Slot has inherited an extremely strong squad from his famous predecessor, with depth in every position.

If there is not an ideal player available at the right price who is willing to join, why sign someone just for the sake of it? If it’s not broken, why fix it?

A good side does not suddenly become a poorer one just because no new personnel has arrived. Gradual evolution rather than sudden revolution could be the ideal tonic to the relative pain of PSR-fuelled financial prudency.

Yet, as the serene start to the season has shown, amongst all of this discussion there was one vital element being overlooked – Slot.

The Dutchman was hired in part exactly because he was deemed the ideal person in both character and tactical nous to pick up from where Jurgen Klopp had left off. To not simply work with but further develop the existing squad.

Ultimately, Slot will not be too concerned that there was only one new addition acquired for this season.

Humble and adaptable

Some coaches are so attached to a style of play that there is no changing them. It’s their way or the highway. This is generally seen as a positive, but if the coach doesn’t have the right players or a squad that understands what they want, the engine falters and splutters.

There is no doubt Slot has a discernible style – the 92 percent pass completion against Brentford was their highest ever in the Premier League and comes from the belief in occasionally recycling the ball to dictate the tempo.

The half-time change against Ipswich showed his desire for physically dominant centre-backs to win the ball higher up the pitch. In the comprehensive win against Man United, the centre-backs were confidently firing passes between the lines into the midfield in a way that suggested it was something that had clearly already been worked on.

Yet, Slot is intelligent and humble enough to know different opponents and match situations require changes in approach, and often it is better to balance imposing his ideas and maximising the player attributes that he has already got.

For example, at Feyenoord, you would see the same domination of possession in midfield, the tenacious pressing, the full-backs pushing high and the likes of David Hancko aggressively winning the ball from centre-back high up the pitch or playing balls into midfield.

Yet the interchangeable freedom given to his Liverpool front three to wreak havoc as they see fit? That is very un-Slot from his Feyenoord teams, where each player had a certain job.

Walking into a role and having the attacking players he has is fortunate, but Slot has still been able to acknowledge that they already know and work well together and that trying to impose new ideas would potentially blunt an already potent attacking weapon.

You could make the same argument about his willingness to let Alexander-Arnold play his traditional long diagonals. That would not have happened in Rotterdam.

Enhancing individuals

Currently, we are only three games into the new season. Yet, already, Liverpool fans have witnessed the subtle tweaks that Slot has been able to implement with his intelligent use of players.

For example, did anyone really predict that 22-year-old Ryan Gravenberch, traditionally a box-to-box midfielder who already has 32 career goals and assists, would be the side’s starting defensive midfielder ahead of Wataru Endo?

It remains to be seen how long the Dutchman will play in the position – he is clearly learning the role on the job, and a specialist would surely be needed against the Premier League‘s top sides – yet it is a prime example of Slot’s ability to spot an area of development for a player and nurture it, to allow them (and the team as a whole) to add another tactical string to their bow. He was the best player on the pitch at Old Trafford.

This ability to create more options from the tools already at his disposal is an underrated part of Slot’s coaching repertoire.

It goes somewhat under the radar how the very best coaches can use players in multiple positions. It is something Slot was well-known for in the Eredivisie, the prime example being how he converted Orkun Kokcu.

The Turkey international came through the academy as an attacking midfielder and mainly played there until Slot arrived in 2021, he turned him into the all-action central midfielder who would end up captaining Feyenoord to the title in 2023.

As the season progresses, do not be surprised if Slot finds other ways to utilise a talented group he is clearly excited to work with.

Strong decision-maker

We have enough evidence now to suggest that if you are going to be competitive over a long season, competing for multiple trophies, then effective squad management and rotation is vital.

It’s arguably what distinguished the two sides in last season’s title race.

To do that you need a coach who isn’t afraid to make big decisions with selections and substitutions, and already we have seen this in action with Slot’s use of Alexander-Arnold.

In all three opening matches he was substituted, with some click-bait websites trying to suggest Slot was already ruffling the wrong feathers in the dressing room.

However, as adroitly and honestly communicated in the Brentford post-match press conference, Slot comprehends the importance of rotating his big players when the time is right.

“It’s only his third game and we have to take care of him as well because we need him for the whole season and not only the first two games,” the Dutchman said of his decision that day.

It also shows trust in the squad players which, again, is key in unifying a group across a season with its inevitable ups and downs. To come into a footballing behemoth and show such proactivity so quickly is impressive.

Making these decisions in the tightest of matches is obviously a different kettle of fish, but Slot has history in this regard.

For example, in the final of the Dutch Cup last April, he had no hesitation in substituting star striker Santiago Gimenez with the result far from over.

When it comes to the crunch, Slot will not shy away from the choices he thinks are in Liverpool’s best interest, even if it risks personal criticism.

A unifying individual

In the modern climate of clubs treating coaches like customers on a giant buckaroo ride, it’s not surprising that managers approach a job as if they have nothing to lose. Just look at the way Enzo Maresca has spoken about several of Chelsea‘s first-team squad.

Perhaps he has confidence knowing he is walking into a supportive set-up, but Slot will not go around knocking noses out of shape. He has always placed a high premium on a positive squad culture.

Indeed, it is what enabled him to be so successful at Feyenoord despite having to effectively rebuild the side every summer.

One only has to listen to his relaxed and confident interviews so far – or the subtle joke at Jamie Carragher’s expense on Sky Sports – to see that he is an approachable character and an excellent communicator.

This will likely be beneficial in getting buy-in from players who for so long had been used to Klopp. In the rush for new signings, people have almost forgotten the significance of avoiding having players become disillusioned when there has been a big change.

The impact Slot has already made without significant additions can be seen with how seamlessly things have, at this early stage, continued to run.

The fact his name has already been heard reverberating around Anfield suggests fans are already warming to the composed new figure in the dugout, someone who has shown in the past how in tune he is with the club he is working for.

This summer transfer window may not have given Liverpool fans the excitement they were looking for, and the concern over a lack of squad investment in areas is understandable.

Perhaps some wanted Slot to bend things to his will instantly. Having the ‘continuity candidate’ step into those enormous German shoes will not necessarily get all pulses racing.

Nevertheless, as Liverpool move into this new era, continuity should never be underestimated. And that doesn’t just mean for the coach. It applies to the players too.