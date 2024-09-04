Ryan Gravenberch is not the No. 6 Liverpool fans anticipated to see this season, but he has taken the role in his stride thus far with the help of the club’s new assistant coach.

The Dutchman has been one of the revelations in the early days under Arne Slot, finding purpose and renewed confidence with the key role he plays in midfield.

The failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi will have flipped plans on their head, but Liverpool’s staff will be buoyed by what they have seen from the No. 38.

And, interestingly, in a report from the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Gravenberch “has been warned off watching clips of other No. 6s” – which is common practice for players.

There is no shortage of elite defensive midfielders to watch and take qualities from, after all.

But the 22-year-old has instead been “urged to just learn how to play it from Slot and Co,” which is the best course of action to mould him into the player that suits this system.

He is a developing midfielder who has shown steady progression over the years, and he has rekindled his relationship with assistant coach John Heitinga after the pair worked together at Ajax.

As per Steele, Heitinga has led analysis sessions to teach and show Gravenberch what is required of him as the No. 6, and there are plenty of positives to report so far.

In Liverpool’s three games to date, only Virgil van Dijk (220) has attempted more passes than Gravenberch, with the midfielder finding a teammate 88.8 percent of the time, according to Opta.

Moreover, only Luis Diaz (45) has attempted more carries (qualified as moving at least five metres with the ball) than Gravenberch’s 40, and “no one has followed a carry with a pass as many times as his 36.”

It highlights the central midfielder Slot is moulding him into, and the head coach has been impressed by the qualities he has shown.

After the 3-0 win at Old Trafford, Slot said: “What impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel.

“Today (vs. United) you saw with him, Dominik and Macca, how much they were able to keep on running. Because sometimes you’re late, but they just kept on running and arriving in the duel.

“That is the one thing that impressed me most about him, how good he also is without the ball.”

Now to see if Ronald Koeman, who shared his theory on Gravenberch’s revival, will reward his club form with international caps over the coming week having failed to call on him during the Euros.