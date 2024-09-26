There is a controversial referee appointment for Liverpool’s trip to Wolves this weekend, while a new offside technology has been delayed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds head to Wolves on Saturday evening, but they may not be enamoured with one of the individuals involved.

Darren England will be the fourth official at Molineux, having not been part of a Liverpool game since last season’s trip to Tottenham.

Luis Diaz scandalously saw a fair goal wrongly ruled out by VAR, in a game the Reds went on to lose 2-1 in stoppage time.

It was England who was in the VAR booth on that fateful afternoon last September, prior to being cast aside from any Liverpool games since.

No pressure, Darren!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

The Premier League have now DELAYED the introduction of new offside technology until next year. Of course they have!

Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged by the FA for biting Liverpool loanee Owen Beck, following an absurd incident against Blackburn last weekend!

Arne Slot has revealed that he is planning to avoid Diogo Jota picking up injuries by “trying to manage his minutes” carefully. The Portuguese has accepted this, saying “we are ready for a big season with hopefully a lot of games”

Meanwhile, Slot has laughed off questions over transfers, with the form of Diaz and Cody Gakpo showing we may not need Anthony Gordon

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has admitted he injured his calf after a furious reaction during Wednesday’s clash with Liverpool. When it rains it pours for that guy right now!

More from This Is Anfield

DEBATE: Forwards force “big decisions” and is cup run a priority?

MEDIA ROUNDUP: Liverpool are still “comeback kings” thanks to Slot’s “billionaire’s inheritance”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have reportedly had a boost in their legal battle against the Premier League‘s sponsorship rules after a vote on an amendment to the system was dropped on Thursday. Of course! (Mail)

Erik ten Hag has said that Man United playing at “99 percent” isn’t good enough, following their 1-1 draw with FC Twente. If that was 99 percent, we’re in for a really entertaining season! (Sky Sports)

Speaking of United, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about returning to Old Trafford, he said: “I don’t like to talk about other manager’s jobs, but yes.” Let’s all go to town! (Fredrik A. Filtvedt)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2012, Jerome Sinclair became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player, coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win at West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

He was just 16 years and six days old and he still holds the record to this date, with Harvey Elliott (16 years, five months and 21 days) second on the list.

Sinclair never went on to match the hype, however, only making five first-team appearances for Liverpool and scoring just once.

Still only 28, he now appears to have stepped away from football, taking up business interests instead.

In fact, a report from The Athletic last year revealed he owned a branch of Morley’s, a fried chicken takeaway!