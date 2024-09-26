Liverpool’s wealth of attacking options were hailed by the media after their 5-1 win at home to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds produced a scintillating performance on Wednesday night, coming from behind to make it into the last 16, where they will travel to Brighton.

Jarell Quansah‘s own goal was cancelled out by Diogo Jota‘s header, before the Portuguese finished well to put Liverpool 2-1 up.

Mohamed Salah added another and Cody Gakpo bagged a late double, as the Arne Slot revolution continues to find new gears.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool 5-1 West Ham.

This was a great performance by a much-changed Reds side…

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly focused on an entertaining night at Anfield, as Liverpool showed their “powers of recovery” again:

“Liverpool turned a deficit into a 3-1 win against AC Milan last week. “Their powers of recovery were apparent again as Mohamed Salah, with one, and Cody Gakpo, with the second brace of the night, ensured history repeated itself. Last season, West Ham lost 5-1 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup. “Slot has emulated Klopp in one respect and as the German went on to win the competition last year, he may hope for a repeat. Comparisons with the German are unavoidable, but some are enviable. “Liverpool were comeback kings last season; across two midweeks, they have shown they have not lost the habit after all.”

The Reds’ journey under Slot is in “full swing,” according to the Mail‘s Kathryn Batte:

“Arne Slot had said he wanted his Liverpool team to be inspired by history ahead of the defence of their Carabao Cup trophy. “This is a competition the Reds have won a record 10 times and Slot said while there may be some ‘muscle memory’ from their previous achievements, this was merely the start of a new journey. “It is one that is now in full swing after braces from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, plus a strike from Mohammed Salah, sealed victory over West Ham, who had taken the lead in the first half through a Jarell Quansah own goal.”

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter saw a chasm in class between the two sides:

“The faces in the technical area and out on the pitch may have changed but the story remains the same for Liverpool and West Ham in the Carabao Cup. “For the second season in succession Liverpool routed the Hammers 5-1 at Anfield to advance in the competition that meant so much to Jurgen Klopp seven months ago. “There was no sign of the promised improvement from Julen Lopetegui’s team. “For Arne Slot, however, it was another hugely encouraging display as Liverpool eased into round four with plenty to spare.”

Liverpool’s attacking depth is the envy of managers all around the world…

Jolly heaped praise on Jota, not least his elite-level finishing:

“Last season, Jurgen Klopp described Diogo Jota as the best finisher at Anfield. “If Arne Slot is yet to bestow such a compliment – and, more modest in his rhetoric, his praise of anyone so far has tended to be measured – he has installed the Portuguese as his first-choice No 9, a role he only had intermittently under the German. “If Slot looked justified after the biggest win of his brief reign, this was a night when Klopp felt vindicated, too. “Jota’s first double since January displayed his predatory instincts, elusive movement and capacity to make scoring look simple.”

Salah – 4G, 4A

Diaz – 5G, 1A

Jota – 3G, 1A

Gakpo – 2G, 1A

Nunez – 1G, 1A

Chiesa – 1A Liverpool have one of the best and most diverse attacks in world football again. Incredible. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 25, 2024

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph was also impressed by Jota, as well as the depth and quality in general: