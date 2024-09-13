Ryan Gravenberch has been the early revelation for Liverpool having thrived as the defensive midfielder, and Arne Slot touched on trust and form ahead of the next big test.

Gravenberch has embraced the widespread changes at Anfield in 2024/25 and is a player full of confidence after being tasked with taking on the No. 6 role.

He leads the Reds in interceptions and tackles per 90 so far, as per FotMob, and is showing the potential that earmarked him to the club last summer.

Having carried over his excellent club form into his two starts with the Netherlands, Gravenberch was a key subject in Slot’s press conference on Friday.

There was an eagerness to stress that he is thriving within the team structure, but also a nod to his fitness playing a role in his success so far.

Slot said: “Yeah, learn that position, he’s been a midfielder all his life, maybe he’s playing a bit deeper, a bit lower [and] deeper than he did before, but it’s not that much of a difference.

“I think he, like the other ones who do really well, benefits from how the team is playing. Ryan came back strong, like many others, and strong, [by] stronger I mean really fit.

“He played some good games and took his chance, but I think in general, like the others who score goals, we are talking about the benefits also from a team structure.”

The follow-up to that was if he had full trust in the 22-year-old, and his response was telling of how he approaches his work.

“Yeah, if trust means that you play him, then I trust him,” the head coach said. “But I also trust the ones that are not playing, so I think it’s always the most easy argument to give.

“Yeah, you give him trust, that’s why he plays good. If it was that simple, I would’ve thrown my trust to every player, but we’re going to go out to the training ground hoping to prepare them in the best possible way.

“I believe more in this than in the word ‘trust’. But if he trusts in his teammates, if he trusts the structure and the way we play, then that will help, of course.”

It is so far, so good. Now to see how he and Liverpool get on when the intensity of the schedule picks up.

Ahead of Saturday’s return against Nottingham Forest, Slot also provided good news on Alexis Mac Allister and an update on Federico Chiesa‘s debut potential.