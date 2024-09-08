There is no doubt Jurgen Klopp is enjoying a life without the responsibilities of management, but he has admitted he misses “all the people” at Liverpool more than three months on from his exit.

It is hard to get your head around the fact that it will soon be four months since the German bid farewell to the club after nine trophy-laden years on Merseyside.

The goodbye was not a tearful one but rather a mutual show of respect, admiration and love – sentiments that will stand the test of time when it comes to Liverpool and Klopp.

And, of course, in the rare interviews he does these days, his association with the club comes up, and when speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Klopp admitted he misses “the people,” not the job.

An answer on Virgil van Dijk quickly turned into a different response entirely, as he said: “Unbelievable player, unbelievable guy. So I miss them, I don’t miss the job, I miss all the people.

“Absolutely, that’s true, that’s really like that, but that’s completely fine. We can see each other whenever we want in the future.”

We’re still expecting the 57-year-old to show up at Anfield in the stands sometime soon!

There is no doubt that Klopp is looking refreshed and revitalised by his time away from the stressors of being Liverpool’s figurehead, and it is safe to say he’s enjoying his new life.

He has been popping up at different sporting events, including the Euros and the Paralympics, and is savouring the family time that was not so frequent while at the club.

The German says the summer has him recharged, but not for another go in the hot seat!

He said: “I still enjoy watching football, especially Salzburg right now because Pep is super important to me, was and is still, and I like watching it and seeing the progress.

“Saw Liverpool playing as well, was really good. These are the things I watched, besides that there was a lot of Olympics and stuff like that. Brilliant summer, so far.

“We have spent now three proper weeks with the grandkids and the kids together, was beautiful. All good and fully charged. Eight or nine weeks, is it? It’s enough.

“I didn’t say I can go again, it’s just I’m in a good mood.”

Can’t say we don’t miss you Jurgen, but that’s music to our ears!