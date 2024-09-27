It is not the first time nor the last that Arne Slot will be asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah‘s contracts but, for now, he’s just happy to have them around.

Slot’s patience will surely be tested over the next few months as he sticks to not entertaining journalists over the large elephant in the room.

It is more than understandable. He is in the job as head coach and has not taken on the load of the entire club like Jurgen Klopp did as manager.

As Richard Hughes is never around to ask, Slot is the one to face the questions and did so again in his pre-Wolves press conference on Friday.

“You’re just trying to find another way of asking me,” the Dutchman said, with a smile, after being asked how disappointed he would be if he only got to work with the trio for one season.

“I’m very happy that these three players are in my team at the moment,” he instead responded.

“There are a lot of games to be played in this season and, especially, in upcoming week and weeks.

“I’m really happy that I can select them. Let’s see what the future brings.”

There was a wry grin from Slot as he finished answering the question, knowing he did not quite provide the answer many would have been looking for.

It is a story, though, that will follow Liverpool around until the trio have their future resolved one way or another.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Salah have now all openly discussed their respective situations, and a common theme is dropping a big hint to the club to spring into action and start meaningful talks.

In less than 100 days, they can each talk to foreign clubs and Liverpool will not want to be in a position where rumours run rampant during a time they hope will be key to setting up a run at silverware.