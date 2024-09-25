➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool fans welcome “extremely attacking” XI – but question Trey Nyoni omission

Liverpool fans were perplexed by Arne Slot‘s omission of one talented teenager for the League Cup meeting against West Ham, but his rotation was otherwise met with enthusiasm.

Not for the first time, a lot of attention was on how Slot would set up his side. Rotation was expected and nine changes against West Ham made sure he delivered.

While the Reds, again, were drawn against Premier League opposition early in the competition, with this the fourth game in 12 days, it comes as the perfect time to utilise the squad.

There are first starts for Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa, but despite being left out of the U21s squad on Tuesday, there is no place for Trey Nyoni in the squad.

With four changes the most Slot had made to his XI prior to the Hammers’ visit, fans welcomed the team selection at Anfield across social media but also questioned Nyoni’s omission.

“Cannot complain about his line up. Most of those players would command a starting place at other teams in the league. Best bit is we have quality on the bench to up the ante should we need to. And Arne is not shy about making in game changes if he feels it is required and will do it early too. Probably my only complaint about the legend that is Klopp at times.

“Very excited for this game” – Squeaks in the comments.

“A hungry starting team!

“Chiesa hit the post on his very first touch, can’t wait to see what he does next.
I’m pumped. Let’s go.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“It’s a fun lineup, looking forward to the game, hopefully this all works out, Im glad Slot is rotating and trying out something new.”

Oliver Povchanic Tokar on Facebook.

 

There was surprise over Nyoni’s omission though…

“Good line up. I am surprised Trey Nyoni didn’t make the bench tonight, would have wanted him to get some minutes. I would love to see Morton get at least 30mins. Hopefully, we get the win and avoid injuries.” – Francis O in the comments.

Nyoni was not the notable absentee from the teamsheet, with neither Ryan Gravenberch or Ibrahima Konate involved, but there should be no concern over injuries for the trio.

Follow Liverpool vs. West Ham with our matchday live blog!

