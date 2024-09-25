Liverpool fans were perplexed by Arne Slot‘s omission of one talented teenager for the League Cup meeting against West Ham, but his rotation was otherwise met with enthusiasm.

Not for the first time, a lot of attention was on how Slot would set up his side. Rotation was expected and nine changes against West Ham made sure he delivered.

While the Reds, again, were drawn against Premier League opposition early in the competition, with this the fourth game in 12 days, it comes as the perfect time to utilise the squad.

CONFIRMED XI: 9 changes as FOUR attackers start

There are first starts for Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa, but despite being left out of the U21s squad on Tuesday, there is no place for Trey Nyoni in the squad.

With four changes the most Slot had made to his XI prior to the Hammers’ visit, fans welcomed the team selection at Anfield across social media but also questioned Nyoni’s omission.

Excited for Chiesa tonight! I also think we played our best football last season with Jota/Darwin starting together so excited to see them! — George Chomakov (@chomakovg) September 25, 2024

Extremely attacking side, good to see by Slot — Rex ??????? (@ThatRexGuy) September 25, 2024

Exciting and attacking line up, if I remember correctly we had Sturridge, Firmino, Coutinho and Mane all start and it just didn't work. Maybe Gakpo in midfield? Looking forward to Chiesa time though https://t.co/4OpXIFVxqm — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 25, 2024

“Cannot complain about his line up. Most of those players would command a starting place at other teams in the league. Best bit is we have quality on the bench to up the ante should we need to. And Arne is not shy about making in game changes if he feels it is required and will do it early too. Probably my only complaint about the legend that is Klopp at times. “Very excited for this game” – Squeaks in the comments.

“A hungry starting team! “Chiesa hit the post on his very first touch, can’t wait to see what he does next.

I’m pumped. Let’s go.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“It’s a fun lineup, looking forward to the game, hopefully this all works out, Im glad Slot is rotating and trying out something new.” – Oliver Povchanic Tokar on Facebook.

On the ball, can see how Gakpo profiles well in the Szoboszlai role. The grown up, off the ball parts are where it could be difficult for him. Didn't see enough of it last season to assess, but – like Havertz at Arsenal – I see the logic — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 25, 2024

There was surprise over Nyoni’s omission though…

be interesting to see how the front four line up. would have liked to see Nyoni on the bench for a little cameo but we can't have it all https://t.co/gDcFYMXjAH — bulfinho (@Bulfinho) September 25, 2024

Surprised I thought Nyoni would be on bench https://t.co/N0QAzLwXmb — Hackz (@HackzLDN) September 25, 2024

No Nyoni in squad? strange one — * (@lfcdeion) September 25, 2024

“Good line up. I am surprised Trey Nyoni didn’t make the bench tonight, would have wanted him to get some minutes. I would love to see Morton get at least 30mins. Hopefully, we get the win and avoid injuries.” – Francis O in the comments.

Surprised that Nyoni isn’t in the squad tonight, games like these are where he should be getting his minutes — ~ (@Mac10LFC_) September 25, 2024

Only quibble with the team tonight is Nyoni not even making the bench, was excited to see him get some time — Matt (@CardyMatt) September 25, 2024

Nyoni was not the notable absentee from the teamsheet, with neither Ryan Gravenberch or Ibrahima Konate involved, but there should be no concern over injuries for the trio.

