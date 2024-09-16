Liverpool FC have named 22 players in their official Premier League squad for 2024/25, with seven ‘homegrown’ players on the list.

Arne Slot‘s first season is in motion and with the transfer window now well behind us, each club’s squad for the first half of the season has been submitted.

The Reds only made one new addition, with Federico Chiesa arriving to add further depth to the forward line and give the head coach at least two options in every position.

The Premier League stipulates that each club can name a 25-man squad if they have eight homegrown players listed, as no more than 17 players be categorised as non-homegrown.

For Liverpool, they have named seven homegrown players to result in a submitted squad of 22.

Slot’s homegrown contingent includes: Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton and Tom Hill.

You’ll be forgiven for wondering who Hill is, with his one senior appearance being almost five years ago – when a very youthful Liverpool lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup.

The midfielder is now 21 years old, though, and must be named in the first-team squad rather than on the under-21 list.

If you are wondering where Liverpool’s young players are on the list, they are registered as under-21 players and thus do not need to be named, much like the Champions League squad.

This includes Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Trey Nyoni, James McConnell and Jayden Danns.

You may also notice here that players out on loan, including Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas, are also listed on the under-21 roster.

This squad is locked in until January, when further changes can be made after the winter window closes.

Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*, Hill*

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo

Notable U21s: Quansah, Elliott, Nyoni, Bradley

* Homegrown