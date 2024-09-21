➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 16, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jon Super/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. Bournemouth – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend, with Alisson a major doubt after picking up an injury problem.

The Reds won 3-1 at AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek, but focus is now back on league form.

Last weekend’s abject 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest still stings and Arne Slot will know the importance of a win against Bournemouth.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Bournemouth:

In terms of injuries, Slot confirmed Alisson is a shock doubt for Saturday’s game, having suffered a hamstring issue and failed to train on Friday.

This will be of huge concern to anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, considering the Brazilian missed months of last season, too.

Harvey Elliott‘s recovery from a fractured foot continues as he remains the only confirmed long-term absentee for the Reds.

Another headache that Slot will have ahead of the visit of Bournemouth is selection, with a plethora of options available.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz were rested in Milan and both will likely return to Liverpool’s starting lineup, coming in for Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo.

The latter was excellent at the San Siro, however, so it won’t be easy for Slot to leave out his compatriot.

Curtis Jones will hope for his first start of the season, should Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai need a breather.

Should Alisson miss out, as looks likely, Caoimhin Kelleher will once again fill in.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 16, 2024: Liverpool's new signing Federico Chiesa during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jon Super/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa

*In doubt

 

