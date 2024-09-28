Liverpool travel to play Wolves in the Premier League with a near-fully fit squad, looking for their seventh win in eight games under Arne Slot.

The Reds were able to make nine changes and still win comfortably against West Ham on Wednesday.

For this one, though, we expect Slot to return to his now tried and trusted starting XI for the Premier League, which should feature a front line of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Here are the injury updates ahead of Wolves vs. Liverpool:

The big piece of team news is that we expect Alisson to be fit after two games out with a hamstring problem, for which Caoimhin Kelleher expertly deputised.

On Friday morning, Slot said: “We think he is [ready to return], he trained yesterday in a part of our session so we expect him to do the whole session today (Friday).

“So we think he is available, but, of course, we have to train today (Friday).

“We’re really happy with Alison being back, but I want to emphasise on the fact that Caoimh did really well in the two games he was in goal for us.

“Another example of me having two, even three, good options in certain positions.”

• READ HERE: Liverpool lineup vs. Wolves: 10 changes likely as Alisson returns

Meanwhile, Elliott remains missing with a fractured foot that is expected to keep him sidelined until late October.

Danns and McConnell are also still out injured, with back and ankle problems respectively.

In terms of a starting XI, we can expect Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all to return, as should Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

None of those seven players started in the League Cup and only Mac Allister came on, to play half an hour from the bench.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Wolves

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa