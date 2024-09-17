Liverpool have bulked out their Champions League squad with 24 more players added to List B, which includes Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley.

The Reds kick off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night with a trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan – one of eight opponents in the revamped league phase.

Arne Slot has named a 23-man squad for the clash, with a strong first-team squad available to the head coach who faces few injuries.

• READ: Liverpool lineup options vs. AC Milan as Slot faces pressure on rotation

But over the course of the league phase, Liverpool could be required to call upon their wider squad – which is where UEFA’s List B rules come in.

Clubs are required to register their senior squad for the competition via List A, but there are an unlimited number of spots on List B for U21s.

Per UEFA, the criteria for List B is: “[A player who is] born on, or after, January 1, 2003 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday.”

Liverpool have now registered 24 players to their squad via List B, with Quansah, Elliott and Bradley among those added.

Others who already have first-team experience are goalkeeper Harvey Davies, midfielders James McConnell and Isaac Mabaya, plus striker Jayden Danns.

Defenders Carter Pinnington, Terence Miles, Lee Jonas, Wellity Lucky, James Norris and Josh Davidson and midfielders James Balagizi, Dominic Corness, Kyle Kelly, Tommy Pilling, Michael Laffey and Fola Onanuga are also included.

They are joined by forwards Kieran Morrison, Keyrol Figueroa, Oakley Cannonier, Ranel Young and Trent Kone-Doherty.

The majority of those players will not be considered for selection unless in the event of an injury crisis, but they are available nonetheless.

Neither Trey Nyoni nor Amara Nallo are on List B as they have not been with the club long enough, but the teenagers are both eligible having been registered on List A as senior players.

The same rules have denied new arrivals Rio Ngumoha and Alvin Ayman from being selected, but the pair are expected to feature prominently for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool’s full Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah*, Gomez, Nallo, Pinnington*, Jonas*, Lucky*, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley*, Tsimikas, Norris*, Davidson*, Miles*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott*, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, McConnell*, Balagizi*, Corness*, Hill, Mabaya*, Kelly*, Pilling*, Laffey*, Onanuga*

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez, Danns*, Morrison*, Kone-Doherty*, Figueroa*, Cannonier*, Young*

* = ‘B List’ (Under-21 player)