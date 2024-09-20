Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Cherries looking for their first-ever win at Anfield as the Reds look to get back on track at home.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Premier League (5) | Anfield

September 21, 2024 | 3pm (BST)

Arne Slot‘s side bounced back on Tuesday evening, winning 3-1 away to AC Milan, suggesting that the Nottingham Forest defeat was a mere blip.

Liverpool were wretched at home to the Midlands side last weekend, though, and a repeat must be avoided against Bournemouth.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. Alisson in serious doubt

Alisson is a major injury doubt for Saturday’s match, with a hamstring issue threatening to keep him sidelined. He failed to train on Friday to leave Caoimhin Kelleher on standby.

Harvey Elliott is Liverpool’s only other high-profile absentee, with the 21-year-old out until mid-October with a fractured foot.

Jayden Danns continues to nurse a back problem, too.

2. Will Slot shuffle his pack?

Slot only made two changes in midweek, with Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz rested, but the pair have every chance of returning on Saturday.

That would likely be at the expense of Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo, although resting either Mohamed Salah or Diogo Jota isn’t out of the question.

There is also a chance that Curtis Jones could break up Slot’s first-choice midfield, should the boss feel that one of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai need a breather.

Kelleher will deputise for Alisson if he is out.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

3. Nunez will “get his chance”

Darwin Nunez is yet to start a game this season, suggesting that Slot doesn’t value him as much as Jurgen Klopp did.

Speaking before the game, however, Liverpool’s head coach insisted that the Uruguayan would get opportunities to prove his worth soon.

“He will get his chance in the near future, we play a lot of games and I think he’s fitter and fitter now, understands day by day better what we expect from him,” said Slot.

Would you give Nunez a go against Bournemouth?

4. Bournemouth solid under Iraola

The Cherries impressed last season, finishing 12th in the Premier League and rarely looking threatened by relegation.

Andoni Iraola has continued to shine as manager this term, too, not allowing the exit of Dominic Solanke to affect his side.

Bournemouth are 11th after the opening four matches, with their only defeat coming late at home to Chelsea last weekend.

Cherries fan Tom Jordan has told This Is Anfield that Iraola is likely to adopt a “high and aggressive press,” which would be very different to Forest’s low block.

5. How the visitors could lineup

Bournemouth have had the luxury of having all week to prepare for Saturday’s match.

That means Iraola could name the same team that started against Chelsea, which would include Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and summer signing Evanilson making up a dangerous attacking unit.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is eligible again after missing the Chelsea defeat, so he will battle Mark Travers for a starting berth.

Tyler Adams and Dango Ouattara are out injured.

Predicted Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

6. Addressing Anfield atmosphere concerns

Speaking to the media on Friday, Slot addressed Anfield’s hushed atmosphere of late, giving a very fair assessment:

“The only thing I can ask the fans is if we don’t show up enough, maybe they can help us and say, ‘ok, it looks like it’s not their day, let’s help them by singing, cheering’, or whatever they can come up with. “But I like to look at ourselves, we have to do better, and if we do better, I think the fans will enjoy what they see, and then they will be behind the team. “It starts with us doing better tomorrow [vs. Bournemouth], but if we don’t, which I’m not expecting or hoping for, maybe the fans can give us an extra push by showing what it needs for us to win the game.”

7. Bournemouth eyeing history at Anfield

Bournemouth are yet to win at Anfield in their history, albeit having only played there 10 times overall.

Last season, they threatened to stun Liverpool after taking an early lead, only for goals from Diaz, Salah and Jota to earn the hosts a 3-1 victory.

There was also a 9-0 win for the Reds in 2022/23, which is the joint-biggest victory in Premier League history.

Records are there to be broken, however, so Liverpool cannot take their opponents for granted. Once this season is already enough.

8. Did you know?

Salah’s record against many teams is enviable and Bournemouth must be sick of the sight of him.

The 32-year-old has scored nine goals in as many Premier League appearances against the Cherries, and he will be hungry this weekend after not scoring at home to Forest or in Milan.

You certainly wouldn’t back against him making it a perfect 10 on Saturday.

9. Harrington takes charge

Tony Harrington has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s game, in what is only his third Liverpool outing in his career.

Both previous matches were in the Carabao Cup, against Lincoln in 2020/21 and Derby in 2022/23, with the Reds prevailing both times – 7-2 in the former and on penalties in the latter.

Marc Perry and Derek Eaton are Harrington’s assistants and Bobby Madley is fourth official – Graham Scott is in the VAR booth, supported by Sian Massey-Ellis.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is a 3pm (BST) Saturday kickoff, which means it’s part of the blackout and not available to watch live in the UK.

TIA’s live blog is the best place to stay up-to-date with what’s happening at Anfield, with Harry McMullen keeping you company from 2.15pm.

Come on you Reds!