Liverpool cannot afford another poor result at Anfield this weekend, but Bournemouth are more than capable of springing a surprise.

The Reds won at AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek, but that loss at home to Nottingham Forest is still fresh in the mind.

On Saturday, Arne Slot‘s men return to Premier League action with the visit of Bournemouth, which must end in three points for the hosts.

The Cherries sit 11th in the table after four matches, only losing once, so they won’t be an easy proposition.

With kickoff edging closer, we spoke to Tom Jordan from Back Of The Net (@afcbpodcast) to discuss the season to date, Saturday’s game and more.

How would you assess Bournemouth’s season so far?

It has been an impressive start performance-wise, but we definitely feel as if we should have a few more points on the board.

Ironically, our worst performance saw our only win come at Everton.

We felt incredibly hard done by against Newcastle, where an ‘error’ ruled out our late goal, though.

*Pretends to be shocked!*

Has the aim for the season changed since the summer?

I don’t think so, no.

Despite losing our main man in Dom Solanke, I feel we are still confident in progressing on last season’s 12th-place finish.

Have there been any standout performers?

Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to the campaign.

He is a constant threat and is now adding goals and assists to his overall performances to boot.

Our new record signing, Evanilson, has yet to score and, unfortunately, missed a golden opportunity from the spot last week.

So we are hoping he can net his first goal sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on Liverpool’s start?

From the outside looking in, it has been an impressive start, in my opinion.

It was always going to take some time to adapt to the departure of Jurgen Klopp, but the signs are encouraging early on.

What are your early impressions of Arne Slot?

Arne Slot is already implementing his style on the team and certainly looks like a top coach.

He is understated, which is perhaps a big change from Jurgen, but I think you’re in safe hands with him.

Looking ahead to Saturday, how is Anfield as a matchday experience?

For a supporter of a ‘smaller club’ it has its pros and cons.

The history of Anfield and everything surrounding it is obviously grand.

That being said, you understandably don’t get to experience as much of that great atmosphere when you lads are playing little old Bournemouth!

Where will the key battles take place this weekend?

We have a lot of pace and threat in wide areas, so we will be hoping to potentially catch your full-backs out in transitions.

We play with a high and aggressive press, meaning if that goes to plan we could create some big moments.

On the flip side, if you beat that press, then we could be in for a tough day.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

My head says you’ll be far too strong, so I will go for Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth, but my heart says we can surprise and nick a draw.

Always follow your heart, so 1-1.