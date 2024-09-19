➔ SUPPORT US
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté and Alexis Mac Allister react after a late challenge from Bournemouth's Lewis Cook (#4) during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How “aggressive” Bournemouth could exploit Liverpool – or suffer through “tough day”

Liverpool cannot afford another poor result at Anfield this weekend, but Bournemouth are more than capable of springing a surprise.

The Reds won at AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek, but that loss at home to Nottingham Forest is still fresh in the mind.

On Saturday, Arne Slot‘s men return to Premier League action with the visit of Bournemouth, which must end in three points for the hosts.

The Cherries sit 11th in the table after four matches, only losing once, so they won’t be an easy proposition.

With kickoff edging closer, we spoke to Tom Jordan from Back Of The Net (@afcbpodcast) to discuss the season to date, Saturday’s game and more.

 

How would you assess Bournemouth’s season so far?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Bournemouth's manager Andoni Iraola during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It has been an impressive start performance-wise, but we definitely feel as if we should have a few more points on the board.

Ironically, our worst performance saw our only win come at Everton.

We felt incredibly hard done by against Newcastle, where an ‘error’ ruled out our late goal, though.

*Pretends to be shocked!*

 

Has the aim for the season changed since the summer?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté challenges Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I don’t think so, no.

Despite losing our main man in Dom Solanke, I feel we are still confident in progressing on last season’s 12th-place finish.

 

Have there been any standout performers?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (L) celebrates with team-mate Jaidon Anthony after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to the campaign.

He is a constant threat and is now adding goals and assists to his overall performances to boot.

Our new record signing, Evanilson, has yet to score and, unfortunately, missed a golden opportunity from the spot last week.

So we are hoping he can net his first goal sooner rather than later.

 

What are your thoughts on Liverpool’s start?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From the outside looking in, it has been an impressive start, in my opinion.

It was always going to take some time to adapt to the departure of Jurgen Klopp, but the signs are encouraging early on.

 

What are your early impressions of Arne Slot?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 16, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Miland and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jon Super/Propaganda)

Arne Slot is already implementing his style on the team and certainly looks like a top coach.

He is understated, which is perhaps a big change from Jurgen, but I think you’re in safe hands with him.

 

Looking ahead to Saturday, how is Anfield as a matchday experience?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For a supporter of a ‘smaller club’ it has its pros and cons.

The history of Anfield and everything surrounding it is obviously grand.

That being said, you understandably don’t get to experience as much of that great atmosphere when you lads are playing little old Bournemouth!

 

Where will the key battles take place this weekend?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We have a lot of pace and threat in wide areas, so we will be hoping to potentially catch your full-backs out in transitions.

We play with a high and aggressive press, meaning if that goes to plan we could create some big moments.

On the flip side, if you beat that press, then we could be in for a tough day.

 

Finally, what’s your prediction?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

My head says you’ll be far too strong, so I will go for Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth, but my heart says we can surprise and nick a draw.

Always follow your heart, so 1-1.

