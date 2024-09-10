★ PREMIUM
Liverpool’s looming Adidas deal has fans excited over the possibilities – “Always top tier”

Liverpool are to switch from Nike to Adidas from 2025/26 onwards, and fans are already excited about the possibilities that will come from the return of a former kit manufacturer.

Nike have supplied Liverpool’s kits since 2020, but this season is to be their last as Adidas are poised to take over for the next five-year cycle.

Sport Business were the first to report that the German brand were the “winning bidder” back in April, and Footy Headlines have now said the deal has been signed.

The deal with Adidas is set to be higher than the current Nike contract – which includes a base fee of £30 million – and will mark a reunion after a 13-year separation.

Adidas became synonymous with Liverpool over two different spells between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012, leaving fans excited over the possibilities of what is to come.

In the wake of Footy Headlines’ fresh report on Adidas’ and Liverpool’s relationship, the idea of iconic kits getting a fresh look has many “dreaming”:

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s existing association with Adidas was not lost on supporters, who are eagerly awaiting the club to make positive progress on a contract extension:

There is a lot of potential for Liverpool’s reunion with Adidas, but you can only hope that they do not exclusively stick to templates that only see a slight variation across all their clubs.

Subtle hints to retro kits would be welcomed at the very least, and they ought to know that they will achieve success by doing that instead of opting for a generic template.

Expectations are obviously very high for a deal that is not expected to be announced until early 2025.

