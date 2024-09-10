Liverpool are to switch from Nike to Adidas from 2025/26 onwards, and fans are already excited about the possibilities that will come from the return of a former kit manufacturer.

Nike have supplied Liverpool’s kits since 2020, but this season is to be their last as Adidas are poised to take over for the next five-year cycle.

Sport Business were the first to report that the German brand were the “winning bidder” back in April, and Footy Headlines have now said the deal has been signed.

The deal with Adidas is set to be higher than the current Nike contract – which includes a base fee of £30 million – and will mark a reunion after a 13-year separation.

Adidas became synonymous with Liverpool over two different spells between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012, leaving fans excited over the possibilities of what is to come.

In the wake of Footy Headlines’ fresh report on Adidas’ and Liverpool’s relationship, the idea of iconic kits getting a fresh look has many “dreaming”:

Liverpool x Adidas are always top tier pic.twitter.com/DWgndOlmgN — K (@KeiLFCValiant) September 9, 2024

These Liverpool Adidas kits are going to be unreal ? This concept kit from @lfcdzn11 ??? https://t.co/N7GGZHcCPb pic.twitter.com/CpFfGNBxSH — FootyTone (@FootyTone) September 9, 2024

?- Liverpool FC × Adidas 2025/26 Concept Kit …??? Rate it pic.twitter.com/5oMzb4mCCW — Alfred (@Slot_era_) September 9, 2024

The Adidas Liverpool retro collection is going to hit like crack — Reds Central (@TheRedsCentral) September 10, 2024

Dicen por ahí que el Liverpool y Adidas estarían cerca de cerrar contrato a partir de 2025, así que comenzamos a jugar un poco ¿Cómo sería si el contrato comenzará hoy? Me base en camiseta e indumentaria de España, Lyon y Bayern pic.twitter.com/OcOohCkaXu — Juan Talavera (@Talaverso) September 9, 2024

If adidas can bring back either one of these LFC away kits, they can have my money. pic.twitter.com/H0FYsXA2rG — Andy Wales ?? (@AndyArmchair) September 9, 2024

If we get something close to this from adidas next season I’ll walk around with a full kit on myself. By the way, you’d never guess that fella won 8 league titles and 4 European Cups. pic.twitter.com/TATOeykcxJ — Shorty (@KeithLFC6) September 9, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s existing association with Adidas was not lost on supporters, who are eagerly awaiting the club to make positive progress on a contract extension:

Trent in an adidas kit with the predators to complete the set. ???? pic.twitter.com/4eXxmTCHmm — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) September 9, 2024

Adidas can do something massive for their image with Trent Alexander-Arnold & Liverpool next season… — ? (@LFCApproved) September 10, 2024

Alexander-Arnold is going to look utterly sensational in an Adidas Liverpool kit man, can’t wait to see what our kits will look like next season pic.twitter.com/hcbEdO638z — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) September 9, 2024

There is a lot of potential for Liverpool’s reunion with Adidas, but you can only hope that they do not exclusively stick to templates that only see a slight variation across all their clubs.

Subtle hints to retro kits would be welcomed at the very least, and they ought to know that they will achieve success by doing that instead of opting for a generic template.

Expectations are obviously very high for a deal that is not expected to be announced until early 2025.