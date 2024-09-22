Luis Diaz understandably earned many plaudits for his brace in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, but Caoimhin Kelleher also shone.

The Reds eased to three points in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, going top of the table on goal difference ahead of Man City vs. Arsenal on Sunday.

Diaz bagged a quickfire brace in the first half and Darwin Nunez added a stunning strike before half-time, putting Liverpool in complete control.

The match petered out in the second half, but few of a Reds persuasion were complaining.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It comes as no surprise that Diaz (8.8) received the most plaudits at Anfield, as his influential start to the season continues.

The Colombian has been criticised for a lack of elite-level end product in the past, but he is responding emphatically under Arne Slot.

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan felt Diaz was a “livewire from the start,” as he took both goals with Sadio Mane-esque aplomb.

Ian Doyle of the Echo thought the 27-year-old was “outstanding,” taking his goal tally for the season to five.

Interestingly, the second-highest rating of the day went to Kelleher (8.1), despite Liverpool winning so convincingly.

The Irishman made some great stops in the second half and continues to be a perfect deputy to Alisson, with GOAL’s Stephen Darwin hailing one “big save” to thwart Antoine Semenyo when it was still 0-0.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate (7.7) once again outscored Virgil van Dijk (7.4), as was the case at AC Milan in midweek.

The Frenchman was “untouchable in the air with all four of his aerial duels won,” according to Durkan, who added that “this spot is his.”

Andy Robertson (6.5) and Dominik Szoboszlai (6.5) got the joint-lowest scores, but both did their bit as Liverpool went top of the Premier League.