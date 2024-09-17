➔ SUPPORT US
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Supporters praise “dominant” Liverpool as Dutch duo are “immense” vs. AC Milan

Liverpool supporters praised the team for the “maturity” they showed away against AC Milan, as Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo impressed in the Champions League opener.

After going behind early on, it would have been easy for Liverpool to lose their heads and forget their game plan.

Thankfully, they stuck to Arne Slot‘s ploy and it paid off, with quick switches catching Milan off guard.

Gravenberch and Gakpo were arguably Liverpool’s best performers and were key to an excellent performance under pressure in the Champions League.

Liverpool supporters praised the Dutch pair and how they contributed to the overall display.

 

Cool heads & Dutch dymanism

“Good reaction from the weekend & first five minutes tonight. Grav continuing his fine start to the season, Szobo kept going & deserved his goal, nice from Gakpo.

“An away win to start, still tougher opponents ahead. Onwards to Bournemouth & let the curve continue upwards” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

“Very professional performance, lots of positives and fight apart from the first 10 mins. Szobo big improvement, 2 CB’s were class, Trent was immense, Gakpo deserves credit” – Jack Weston on Facebook.

“Gravenberch MOTM for me. Immense performance, overall we were dominant after going behind. Beautiful start” – kch0312 in the comments.

“Good performances all over the pitch. Gakpo came in and did really well. Szob’s work rate was superb, leading the press and getting back doing defensive work. Konate was very impressive.

TAA was decent defensively too. But Gravenberch was supreme tonight. His defensive covering is getting better with each game.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

“Much better attacking performance today. Yes, two goals were from set pieces but we get to those moments through the constant attacking threat.

“Gakpo was brilliant, Grav too. Szobo had his moments too. Hopefully the goal gives him a confidence boost” – Yasmin in the comments.

 

