Liverpool supporters praised the team for the “maturity” they showed away against AC Milan, as Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo impressed in the Champions League opener.

After going behind early on, it would have been easy for Liverpool to lose their heads and forget their game plan.

Thankfully, they stuck to Arne Slot‘s ploy and it paid off, with quick switches catching Milan off guard.

Gravenberch and Gakpo were arguably Liverpool’s best performers and were key to an excellent performance under pressure in the Champions League.

Liverpool supporters praised the Dutch pair and how they contributed to the overall display.

Cool heads & Dutch dymanism

Great response from the Reds there. Could have folded after going one down but really great Euro away performance. Safe trip home Reds — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) September 17, 2024

After a shocking start that turned into an excellent, mature performance. Gakpo the standout but Gravenberch continues to impress. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 17, 2024

“Good reaction from the weekend & first five minutes tonight. Grav continuing his fine start to the season, Szobo kept going & deserved his goal, nice from Gakpo. “An away win to start, still tougher opponents ahead. Onwards to Bournemouth & let the curve continue upwards” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

Much sterner tests to come for the Reds, but leaving the San Siro with all three points is never a bad thing. Could easily have lost their heads after conceding so early, given how badly the Forest game went. A decent birthday present for me. Ta lads. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) September 17, 2024

What a European away win that is Brilliant from the third minute onwards Manager got it spot on — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) September 17, 2024

“Very professional performance, lots of positives and fight apart from the first 10 mins. Szobo big improvement, 2 CB’s were class, Trent was immense, Gakpo deserves credit” – Jack Weston on Facebook.

“Gravenberch MOTM for me. Immense performance, overall we were dominant after going behind. Beautiful start” – kch0312 in the comments.

That's the way to bounce back from a bad result! Outstanding the reds! — ??Toxteth Kopite?????????? (@Forde_TheRed) September 17, 2024

The San Siro has never seen a better performance from a Dutch midfielder than this one from Ryan Gravenberch — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) September 17, 2024

“Good performances all over the pitch. Gakpo came in and did really well. Szob’s work rate was superb, leading the press and getting back doing defensive work. Konate was very impressive. TAA was decent defensively too. But Gravenberch was supreme tonight. His defensive covering is getting better with each game.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

The opening 10-15 minutes were a bit worrying but once Liverpool settled in the game just kept tilting further and further in their favour. Not perfect, then, but in the end a very solid rebound game after Saturday's stumble. — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) September 17, 2024

A shaky first 10 minutes aside, that was utterly dominant from Liverpool, a brilliant response to the Nottingham Forest setback. Also useful for Arne Slot to both make an encouraging start in the Champions League and show his team can do it even when they fall behind. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) September 17, 2024

“Much better attacking performance today. Yes, two goals were from set pieces but we get to those moments through the constant attacking threat. “Gakpo was brilliant, Grav too. Szobo had his moments too. Hopefully the goal gives him a confidence boost” – Yasmin in the comments.

Ryan Gravenberch made six interceptions against Milan – the most by a Liverpool player in a Champions League match since Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Man City in April 2018 (also 6). No player won possession back more often tonight than the Dutchman too (9).#LFC #ACMLIV pic.twitter.com/PHHs9SzW2s — Nathan (@nathanevans94) September 17, 2024

