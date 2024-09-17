AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool put the disappointment of their first defeat of the season behind them with a comeback win against AC Milan, leaving a handful of players fighting for the Man of the Match award.

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Champions League (1), San Siro

September 16, 2024

Goals: Pulisic 3′; Konate 23′, Van Dijk 41′, Szoboszlai 67′

Alisson – 6 (out of 10)

There was not much he could do for the opener, and then he spent the rest of the match watching on from the best seat in the house. A poor pass straight to the opposition reflective of his role as a spectator.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

A central figure in possession and the creative hub, and his well-weighted ball was inch-perfect to claim his first assist of the season.

Was dribbled past a handful of times but it was his influence going the other way that was key to the Reds’ success, with a game-high four chances created and 11 passes into the final third.

Ibrahima Konate – 9

It was a dominant display from the Frenchman, hoovering up nicely at the back with eight recoveries, six successful duels and five clearances, as per FotMob.

Milan could not quite get the better of him, and there was no way he was going to be denied his first goal in two-and-a-half years as he rose the highest to get Liverpool back on level terms.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

The skipper was determined to open passing lanes – a couple may have forced the issue too much – but he was his usual assured self in the backline. Extra points for roughing up Alvaro Morata.

Saw his centre-back partner get on the scoresheet and replied with, ‘Anything you can do, I can do better’.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

A first start of the season and it showed almost instantly as he committed to a header he could not win in the attacking half, leaving acres of space for Milan to attack and score the opener.

He then dialled in, thankfully, making an important block on Morata and delivering the corner assist for Van Dijk.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9 (Man of the Match)

It is enjoyable to watch his work in tight spaces, he has incredibly quick feet, but against Milan also showed he can win the physical battle and track his runners – a big improvement on last season.

The midfield struggled early on but he was key in wrestling back control, he finished the night with 10 recoveries and six interceptions, the most of any player.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

He will be cursing Diogo Jota for not finishing off his brilliant run and pass, it was one perfect example of what the Argentine can offer further up the pitch with his vision.

Mac Allister showed again what a cool head he has and that he can see things few others do.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

The one thing you cannot deny with Szoboszlai is his work rate, he covers the ground incredibly well and applies pressure to the opposition, as he did here, but he can be frustrating in possession.

Wayward passes and misreading his teammate’s runs halts momentum and gives back possession. To his credit, Slot said “his numbers need to go up” and he responded with his first goal of the campaign.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Twice hit the crossbar in the first half – how’s your luck? – but that did not put a dampener on his night as his contribution was beyond what he could do on the scoreboard.

We have heard a lot from Slot about his players winning duels and maybe surprisingly to some, Salah won his fair share in Milan – six of his seven contested, in fact!

Cody Gakpo – 8

Four substitute appearances later and it was a first start of the season for Gakpo, who looked the best he has in quite some time. Dynamic, direct and got his reward with an assist.

Offered a valuable out ball on the left throughout, won an important battle in the defensive third to set a shot on goal in motion at the other end and provided a consistent presence in and around the box. A performance we want to see more of.

Diogo Jota – 5

Jota is struggling to live up to the poacher tag, becoming more of a 50-50 man when in front of goal. He had to score from Mac Allister’s lay-off but sent it well wide.

A good save denied him in the second half and without that scoreboard impact, the game largely passed him by having ended his night on 68 minutes with 24 touches.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 68′) – 6 – Threw himself around, but a very typical Nunez cameo lacking an end product.

Luis Diaz (on for Gakpo, 68′) – 6 – Had a few sighters.

Joe Gomez (on for Alexander-Arnold, 79′) – 5 – His first minutes of the season came at right-back, few tense clearances at the back.

Wataru Endo (on for Mac Allister, 90+2′) – N/A – Not the time he would have hoped to come on for.

Federico Chiesa (on for Salah, 90+2′) – N/A – A stoppage time debut and plenty of smiles as always!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Jones, Morton

Arne Slot – 8

The birthday boy made two changes to his starting XI – fewer than many had hoped for – and one did not make the greatest first impression as his side conceded first for the second game in a row.

Liverpool’s response on this occasion was a lot more impressive, taking back control and quietening the crowd after the hosts enjoyed an explosive start.

Once the Reds got back in the lead it was hard to see them relinquishing it, and Slot will have been delighted by what he saw from Gakpo on his maiden start.

Would have expected him to utilise his bench earlier, though, considering the game was won and any rest for key players is welcomed.

No doubt a big relief to get three points on the board in his first Champions League game.