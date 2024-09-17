Liverpool’s Champions League campaign is off and running with three points earned after coming from behind to beat AC Milan 3-1 in the San Siro.

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Champions League (1), San Siro

September 17, 2024

Goals: Pulisic 3′; Konate 23′, Van Dijk 41′, Szoboszlai 66′

Gakpo impresses with first start under Slot

While attention was on how many rotations and alterations to his team Arne Slot might make, the more pertinent matter is how those coming into the team performed and whether they’ll push for regular starts in future.

For Cody Gakpo, therefore, he can be extremely happy with his 67-minute outing after a vibrant and forward-thinking showing in what was his first start of the campaign, his first start under the new boss.

Luis Diaz has shone at the start of the season from the left, with Gakpo restricted to four sub appearances amounting to just under one full match in minutes terms – but here he was the team’s best outlet more often than not, created plenty of moments of danger and wrapped up his display with an assist for the third goal.

It should be noted that this was the Dutchman back in his old role, his regular national team position, rather than central where he operated for the Reds during much of last season.

No goal for him, but definitely a performance which should bring him into the thinking for several upcoming games.

Along those lines of attacking options, Federico Chiesa made his debut in stoppage time and will hope for somewhat more involvement soon.

Reds prove ability to respond in more ways than one

Following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Forest at the weekend, Arne Slot was facing the first questions of his reign and his team were facing a first moment of the season under the spotlight: could they respond to a setback?

With the result, they have clearly answered in the affirmative, but bouncing back with a win – in Europe and on the road no less – is only half of the equation.

Liverpool also conceded first in the game again and, while that’s an affliction the side don’t want to be revisiting too often again, they did this time rise to the challenge of responding in-match.

Two first-half goals turned the tide in their favour in deserved fashion and they then had the composure and control in the game to see matters out.

First set-piece goals of the season

During the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the Reds scored 15 times from non-penalty set-pieces – only Man City (16), Everton (19) and Arsenal (20) managed more than that.

We hadn’t scored any at all this term in the opening four matches, and while initially it could be argued we hadn’t needed such a route to goal, one of those certainly wouldn’t have gone amiss against Forest – but even there the Reds never looked remotely threatening, by delivery or connection.

It was a big positive, therefore, to see the first two set-piece goals of the season scored at the San Siro – similar in finishes, being close-range headers in a central position, but one from a narrow free-kick and one off a corner, both from different sides of the pitch.

By extension it meant a first assist of the season for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who delivered the dead ball to Ibou Konate, while Kostas Tsimikas crossed for Virgil van Dijk‘s go-ahead goal.

Slot appeared to enjoyed a joke with Aaron Briggs post-match, with Briggs seemingly the Reds’ set-piece coach.

Gravenberch embraces defensive aspect of role

After a pretty poor all-round midfield showing at the weekend, that was maybe the area of the team which needed the biggest upturn in performance levels both on and off the ball.

Alexis Mac Allister impressed, Dominik Szoboszlai scored, but it was Ryan Gravenberch who deserved the acclaim this time.

On the ball he was decent enough, economical with his passing for the most part and making sure the Reds kept play going forwards, but it was defensively where he really showed he’s embracing the challenge laid down to him by the manager.

Gravenberch made six interceptions on the night, three times as many as anyone else on the pitch, but the numbers don’t show the determination and aggression to chase back his man and slide out a dangerous cut-back with Konate out of position.

A massive bear hug and cheer from Van Dijk certainly reinforced that his teammates acknowledge the younger Dutchman’s efforts in taking on everything the position requires.

Pressure already off in Europe

Well, it remains to be seen if Uefa’s big emphasis on “every game matters” rings remotely true in the new-look Champions League format.

But on the first evidence, not too many fans – not just Liverpool ones – are particularly excited by the prospect of more group games and four months of action just to get rid of 12 teams initially.

In any case, an away win at the first attempt relieves an awful lot of potential pressure already, when considering Uefa’s own projections suggests ten points will get a play-off spot at worst and we still have four home matches to play.

Of course a top-eight finish, thus avoiding an extra two games in a play-off, is the aim, and again the estimations say 16 points will do the job.

Four more wins from the seven games left will almost do it, then? Again, not much jeopardy or excitement to be concerned about, if that’s the case.

We’ll take it for starters – next it’s about getting back to consistency in domestic terms.