Arne Slot‘s first Champions League game in charge of Liverpool ended with a 3-1 win, having gone behind very early on.

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Champions League (1), San Siro Stadium

September 17, 2024

Goals

Pulisic 3′

Konate 23′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

Van Dijk 41′ (assist: Tsimikas)

Szoboszlai 67′ (assist: Gakpo)

Arne Slot made two changes to the side that lost at home to Nottingham Forest three days ago, with Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo replacing Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz on the left side.

Milan took the lead in the third minute when former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic easily got in behind Tsimikas and fired across Alisson into the bottom corner. Quite what Tsimikas was thinking in trying to win the initial header was baffling.

Liverpool were poor in the opening 15 minutes but finally eased their way into the game and Mo Salah hit the bar in the 17th minute.

The Reds – in their change dark kit – were level midway through the half when Ibrahima Konate nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s free kick from wide on the edge of the box.

It should have been 2-1 soon after but Diogo Jota‘s finish was poor, putting it wide when he also had Gakpo to pass to.

Salah was then denied by the crossbar again then forced a save out of the Milan ‘keeper, who appeared to be carrying an injury.

It was 2-1 in similar fashion to the equaliser when Tsimikas’ corner from the opposite side was headed in by Virgil van Dijk five minutes before half time.

Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool almost made it three soon after the restart, the lively Cody Gakpo saw his shot deflected across to Jota and the ‘keeper flung himself at his feet – not helpful for someone who was already injured.

Slot’s side did eventually get the third goal when a good ball from Ryan Gravenberch released the powerful running of Cody Gakpo, who assisted for Dominik Szoboszlai to finish from close range.

Slot brought on Darwin Nunez but the forward’s efforts in front of goal were poor. Joe Gomez came on for his first minutes of the season at right back.

Federico Chiesa came on for his debut in stoppage time.

Overall, it was an improved performance from Saturday, with plenty of positives – not least Gravenberch’s continued role in midfield – but also with plenty to improve.

It’s also an important win in the context of the new format Champions League, with only the top eight teams avoiding a winter play-off to make the latter stages.

TIA Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch

Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao

Subs: Nava, Okalor, Torriani, Zeroli, Chukwueze, Emerson, Bartesaghi, Terracciano, Gabbia, Musah, Abraham

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 79′), Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister (Endo 90+2′); Salah (Chiesa 90+2′), Gakpo (Diaz 68′), Jota (Nunez 68′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Jones, Morton

Next Match: Bournemouth (home, Saturday 21 September)