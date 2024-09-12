With the release of the new EA Sports FC game, Liverpool’s squad have once again provided us with some amusing reactions to their new ratings.

The release of the EA Sports video game each year always provokes debate among supporters, and it gives the players plenty to talk about too!

The game was rebranded last year after FIFA was taken out of the name due to their 30-year partnership with EA coming to an end.

In previous videos, it was the likes of Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking their teammates through the game’s latest ratings.

This time around, it was presenter Nubaid Haroon who introduced the Reds’ stars to their ratings for EA Sports FC 25 – and there were plenty of memorable reactions in the video released on the club’s official YouTube channel.

Dom’s not overly happy…

Dominik Szoboszlai was the first to look at his new rating and he wasn’t impressed with his attributes in the game.

“To be honest guys, I would change some things,” he said.

“Shooting,” he added while pointing at his 80 rating. “This number should be a nine, suggesting his shooting should be rated 90.

Ryan Gravenberch, standing beside him, seemed amused by that statement pointing his index fingers in the air with the Hungarian staring back at him incredulously.

The nickname that’s stuck

The presenter then tested Wataru Endo with a series of questions, including asking him who he thought was the ‘strongest’ in the Liverpool squad.

“I think Van Dijk or Ibou [Konate],” Endo replied. The Japan captain only got the question half right!

The presenter subsequently revealed Van Dijk is the joint strongest in the squad with a physical rating of 86 alongside Darwin Nunez.

Towards the end of the video, Jota was put to the test to spell Szoboszlai’s surname, and we heard the Hungarian’s teammates shouting “Svolazi.”

That is a reference to Pep Guardiola’s attempt to pronounce the midfielder’s name last season, which looks like it has stuck as a nickname.

Surprisingly, Jota managed to spell Szoboszlai’s name correctly which allowed him to reveal his own card and he immediately seemed pleased with one attribute in particular.

“Same pace as Dom,” was Jota’s first reaction.

“That’s impossible,” the Hungarian replied vehemently. Gravenberch agreed saying: “Dom is faster.”

Considering Szoboszlai’s racked up one of the highest top-speeds in the Premier League last season his 82 pace rating certainly seems a bit low.

He will be hoping to get an upgrade in the next game by doing the same again this season!

Liverpool’s leaked ratings

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 89 (-)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 77 (+4)

Defenders:

Virgil van Dijk – 89 (-)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86 (-)

Andy Robertson – 85 (-1)

Ibrahima Konate – 83 (+2)

Joe Gomez – 80 (+1)

Kostas Tsimikas – 77 (-)

Conor Bradley – 75 (+6)

Jarell Quansah – 75 (+13)

Midfielders:

Alexis Mac Allister – 86 (+4)

Dominik Szoboszlai – 81 (-1)

Wataru Endo – 80 (-)

Curtis Jones – 79 (+2)

Harvey Elliott – 78 (+1)

Ryan Gravenberch – 78 (-1)

Forwards:

Mohamed Salah – 89 (-)

Diogo Jota – 85 (-)

Luis Diaz – 84 – (-)

Cody Gakpo – 83 (-)

Darwin Nunez – 82 (-)

