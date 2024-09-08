Virgil van Dijk was left considering international retirement after being knocked out in the semi-finals at the Euros, but he has now reconsidered and is eyeing the 2026 World Cup.

The 33-year-old was extremely emotional after falling short of the Euro final in the summer, saying he would “think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player.”

It came after an emotional and exhausting season that saw Liverpool’s captain play 5,395 minutes across 64 games, but he has now had time to reconsider his stance.

Speaking after the Netherlands’ 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night, as relayed by X user @TheEuropeanLad, Van Dijk said: “I want to play another World Cup.

“I know I am still more than good enough. I am the captain of Liverpool, a consistent factor and I feel excellent physically while I am improving on the ball too.”

He even had Ronald Koeman flying to Liverpool to hold talks with him over his future, and now Van Dijk will be eyeing up the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Dutchman will be 35 by the time the tournament ends and it is a nod to how he views his longevity. Liverpool ought to be paying attention amid resolving his contract ahead of its expiry next summer.

Van Dijk went on to explain the emotion of his side falling one hurdle short of the final at the hands of England triggered his headline words, but he still feels “important enough” to do what’s needed.

“I also understood that it was unclear how I felt about it. I was of course very disappointed after the match [vs. England], then you are full of emotion,” Van Dijk explained.

“It may have seemed at the time that it could have been my last international match.

“But I am a warrior and a fighter and I will never just give up for Oranje.

“Ultimately, you have to look at your own abilities and assess whether you are still important enough. I most certainly am. On the field and off it.”

Van Dijk has played every minute for Liverpool so far this season and played the full 90 in the first of two games for his country this week.