Wataru Endo captained Japan to a 7-0 victory over China in World Cup qualifying and also netted a goal.

Endo has played just one minute of Premier League football this season, having been replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in Arne Slot‘s starting XI.

But the Liverpool midfielder remains an integral part of Japan’s national team. He has been wearing the captain’s armband for his nation since June 2023 and continues to be a stalwart in the starting lineup.

On Thursday, Endo started Japan’s first game of the September international break against China and played a key role in helping his country get off to a good start.

After just 12 minutes, Endo headed the ball into the back of the net from a Japan corner to open the scoring, with Brighton‘s Kaoru Mitoma adding a second goal before half-time.

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino completed a quickfire brace to double Japan’s advantage.

Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda then boosted the score further to make it a 6-0 before Takefusa Kubo netted another late on in the game to complete the thrashing.

By then Endo was already sitting on the bench. The Liverpool midfielder played 71 minutes before being replaced by Ao Tanaka.

He won three of his six duels and completed 84 percent of his passes according to FotMob.

This was Japan’s opening game of World Cup qualifying. They will face Bahrain next on September 10 before a far bigger challenge against Saudi Arabia and Australia in the October international break.

Only the top two countries from Japan’s group will qualify automatically to the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile the third-placed team will have to participate in intercontinental playoffs.

Endo will be hoping to have played more minutes at Liverpool by October. Slot has made it clear the Japanese midfielder is still in his plans.

With games coming up thick and fast following the September international break, Endo will certainly be needed as Liverpool embark on a challenging period.

Elsewhere, Liverpool youngsters Trey Nyoni and Carter Pinnington started in England U18s’ 2-2 draw with Portugal.

Nyoni netted England’s second goal, while Pinnington was involved in the buildup to the Young Lions’ opening goal.

Next up on the international itinerary will be Liverpool quartet Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland vs. Luxembourg), Diogo Jota (Portugal vs. Croatia), Andy Robertson (Scotland vs. Poland) and Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina vs. Chile) in action on Thursday night.