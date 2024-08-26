Arne Slot has acknowledged that Wataru Endo will be “important” for Liverpool this season, but competition in midfield will limit his opportunities, as we’ve seen so far.

The 31-year-old ‘s only competitive minutes so far this season came at the death against Brentford, with Ryan Gravenberch taking over the duties as the deepest-lying midfielder.

Endo proved a valuable member of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, but his limitations became more pronounced as last season went on, and a change at the top has seen his role transform.

He was subject to a bid from Marseille in the summer but the club rejected the £12 million offer, and with a transfer no longer on the cards he is set for a squad role this campaign.

Asked what Endo has to do for more minutes after the 2-0 win over Brentford, Slot said: “It is not always about the player himself, it’s also about the competition he faces.

“We have many good midfielders like we have many good players.”

Slot did stress that he is pleased by how Endo is applying himself in training and that chances will come in what is a long season.

The Dutchman added: “We are really pleased with the way Wata is training for us, but he has some good competition and I think you saw [vs. Brentford] a good performance from all three midfielders.

“So it is not always about him it is also about the others.

“He will be important for us during the season because we need all of them; we all know how long a season can be over here and how many players you need.

“And he is one of them that we are going to need in the upcoming season.”

The maximum number of games Liverpool could play this season tips over the 60-game mark and the full squad will be needed, but the ratio of starts to sub appearances is to change for Endo.