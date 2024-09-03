Liverpool are yet to hold contract talks with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but that is expected to change in the near future.

The fact that Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have been allowed to enter the final year of their contracts has now been widely reported and roundly criticised.

Liverpool are seen to have let the situation slip away from themselves during a period of sizeable change off the pitch.

And it has left new sporting director Richard Hughes with a major problem to solve given, as it stands, three of the club’s most important players stand to leave for free next summer.

According to the Press Association, Liverpool are now expected to open talks with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold’s representatives following the end of the summer transfer window.

The theory there is that Hughes’ focus has been on both strengthening and trimming the squad in accordance with new head coach Arne Slot up to last Friday’s deadline.

With that now out of the way – albeit with question marks over his execution – Hughes can now turn his attention to contracts.

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are not the only players who are likely in consideration for new deals, with backup goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros‘ terms also believed to expire in 2025.

Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher are contracted to 2026, and it has already been reported that talks have taken place with Konate’s agent.

Alisson has pledged his loyalty to Liverpool amid interest from Saudi Arabia, indicating that he would be open to extending his contract, with his deal up in 2026 with an option for the club to add another year on top.

Looking even further, there are nine players whose contracts run out in 2027: Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo.

Decisions over their futures may need to be made by next summer, when they will have two years remaining and could be due negotiations.

The priority for now, though, comes with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold – and with the first international break of the season upon us, the hope will be that progress is made sooner rather than later.