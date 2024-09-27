Liverpool head to bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Saturday looking to once again show that they are Premier League title contenders.

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Premier League (6) | Molineux

September 28, 2024 | 5.30pm (BST)

The Reds thumped West Ham 5-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek as Arne Slot made nine changes, keeping key men fresh for the weekend action.

Next up is the trip to Wolves, who sit bottom of the league after picking up just one point from their opening five matches.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. Alisson expected to return for Liverpool

Liverpool have been without Alisson for their last two games, with Caoimhin Kelleher stepping up as an admirably consistent replacement.

It looks as though the world’s best goalkeeper is back for the trip to Wolves, however, with Slot confirming as much on Friday.

“We think he is [ready to return], he trained yesterday in a part of our session so we expect him to do the whole session today (Friday),” the head coach told reporters.

“So we think he is available, but, of course, we have to train today.”

For all Kelleher’s expertise, having Alisson back feels huge as he gives the back-line an even more dominant look.

2. Predicted Liverpool XI

After ringing the changes against West Ham, Slot is expected to bring Liverpool’s big-hitters back into the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah should all start, among others.

Cody Gakpo‘s excellent form does give Slot a selection headache on the left wing, but Luis Diaz is flying and will surely play.

Diogo Jota could oust Darwin Nunez as the starting striker, having made more of an impact in midweek. Harvey Elliott is out with a fractured foot, with his return not expected until late in the year.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota.

3. Rodri’s injury opens door for Liverpool

Man City star Rodri is expected to miss most of the season through injury, if not all of it, which could have a big influence on the title race.

The Spaniard is arguably the most influential player in the Premier League – he is unbeaten in 51 league matches – and Man City can look more vulnerable without him.

Liverpool should see this as a real chance to kick on and not drop silly points, with themselves and Arsenal boosted by the news, even though serious injury to any player is unpleasant.

Ruthlessness is required from the Reds, starting at Wolves.

4. O’Neil under pressure at Wolves

Gary O’Neil impressed as Wolves manager last season, with his reputation growing having once been Barry Lewtas‘ assistant with Liverpool’s U21s.

It has been a sobering start to the campaign this time round, however, with only one point to show for their efforts.

Wolves have scored just four goals in five games, struggling after losing key figures Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, and the pressure is on the manager.

A resounding Liverpool win would really crank up the heat on him.

4. Former Reds target could be a Wolves “superstar”

Andre is expected to start for Wolves on Saturday, having been linked with a move to Liverpool from former club Fluminense in the past.

Speaking to This Is Anfield earlier in the week, Wolves fan Harry Mansell spoke glowingly about the Brazilian:

“He already looks like he will be a superstar for us like his fellow countryman Joao Gomes.”

He is one to watch for Liverpool this weekend as he makes his fourth Premier League appearance.



5. Virus in the Wolves camp

O’Neil’s problems were compounded this week, revealing on Friday: “There’s quite a bit of illness actually.

“There’s probably a few who will need a check on how they’re feeling. We are hopeful that all of the guys who have had something over the last couple of days will be fine. But, as the doctors told me, at this stage, it’s difficult to give a definitive answer.

“Some of the lads will struggle for tomorrow, whether they don’t quite make it or are not fit enough to start. Sometimes it can clear up in 24 hours.

This leaves it difficult to predict their side. What we do know, though, is that defender Yerson Mosquera is out for the season with ACL damage.

Santiago Bueno is expected to come in for him alongside Craig Dawson, but he only has eight minutes of league action to his name this term.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Bastien Meupiyou and Boubacar Traore are all out for Wolves, too, but Toti Gomes could return.

6. “A very positive thing for us”

Speaking to the media on Friday, Slot spoke with great happiness about the attacking depth at his disposal:

“That’s the positive thing about playing so many games, that these players will always play a lot of games.

“I think they understand they can’t play every game unless it is absolutely necessary. [It] keeps them fit and sharp and to keep them ready to perform like they do.

“As long as they accept the situation as it is – and that’s what they’re doing at the moment because they have good numbers and I see them smile a lot – then it’s a very positive thing for us.

“It’s also one [part] of my job, I have to keep them alert and happy in the position they are in.”

7. Reds love late drama at Molineux

A nice routine victory is all Liverpool fans want this weekend, but recent history suggests there could be late drama at Molineux.

Last season, the score was 1-1 in the 85th minute when Andy Robertson popped up with a vital strike, added to by a Hugo Bueno own goal.

In 2021/22, Divock Origi‘s stoppage time winner sent the travelling supporters wild in a season that came close to ending in quadruple glory.

Then there was Roberto Firmino‘s dramatic late effort in the title-winning 2019/20 campaign, sealing a victory that left Liverpool on 70 points out of a possible 72 after 24 matches.

That level of consistency seems unfathomable right now!

8. Did You Know?

Alexander-Arnold’s creativity is going to be vital at Molineux, with the hosts potentially sitting deep, and he is closing in on another incredible record.

Liverpool’s vice-captain now has 100 goal contributions to his name for his boyhood club – 19 goals and 81 assists – making him the youngest Reds player to achieve that feat since Steven Gerrard.

The 25-year-old is now only four behind Phil Neal’s tally of 104, which is the record for a Liverpool defender.

Neal’s career amassed 650 appearances and he took penalties, which sums up the genius of Trent.

9. Taylor takes charge

Anthony Taylor has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s game, only several weeks after overseeing Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Man United.

For all the Manchester-born jokes at his expense, he actually handled that occasion well so there could be worse officials in charge this weekend.

Michael Salisbury is assisted by Dan Robathan on VAR while Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn are the assistant referees. Darren England will act as fourth official.

It is the first time England has been involved in a Liverpool game since being in the VAR booth against Tottenham last season, wrongly disallowing Diaz’s goal.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Wolves vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm (BST), with kickoff at 5.30pm.

Harry McMullen is in the chair for This Is Anfield‘s matchday live blog, keeping you entertained from 4.45pm.

Come on you Reds!