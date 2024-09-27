Wolves‘ preparations for Liverpool’s visit on Saturday have hit a speed bump as a virus has worked its way through the squad, adding to their centre-back woes.

Gary O’Neil’s side sit rock bottom of the Premier League table as one of six sides yet to win this season, with their 14 goals conceded placing them in last position.

They have had tough fixtures to start the season, and illness could wreak further havoc ahead of Arne Slot‘s Liverpool making the trip to Molineux.

“There’s quite a bit of illness actually,” O’Neil told reporters as he gave a squad update on Friday. “There’s probably a few who will need a check on how they’re feeling.

“Some of the lads will struggle for tomorrow, whether they don’t quite make it or are not fit enough to start. Sometimes it can clear up in 24 hours.

“We are hopeful that all of the guys who have had something over the last couple of days will be fine. But, as the doctors told me, at this stage, it’s difficult to give a definitive answer.”

O’Neil did not offer any names for who is in doubt, but he will certainly be without defender Yerson Mosquera after he suffered a knee injury that is expected to rule him out of the season.

With Toti still in doubt to return from a hamstring injury, the Wolves manager hinted that 20-year-old Alfie Pond is in contention to make his Premier League debut in defence.

Craig Dawson and Santiago Bueno are Wolves‘ only other senior centre-back options, meaning the Reds will be aiming to capitalise on an already leaky defensive unit.

For Liverpool, there was more positive news where injuries were concerned with Alisson expected to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue.

Possible Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Andre, Lemina, Gomes; Cunha, Bellegarde, Larsen