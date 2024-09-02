Mohamed Salah was the star in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory away to Man United on Sunday, but individually and collectively the Reds were near-perfect.

Arne Slot faced his biggest challenge to date as head coach but he passed with flying colours.

Luis Diaz‘s first-half brace put Liverpool in complete control at half-time, before the magnificent Salah completed the scoring after the break.

It means the Reds are level with Man City with maximum points after three Premier League matches, with life under Slot going perfectly.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Salah (9.1) loves playing United and they couldn’t contain him as he bagged a goal and two assists.

The Egyptian was lethal in his end product, twice teeing-up Diaz in inch-perfect fashion, and really is back to his very best.

GOAL’s Richard Mills lauded Salah’s “world-class touch and distribution” for his two assists, while TIA’s Henry Jackson called him Liverpool’s “creative maestro.”

Diaz (8.7) was in second place, as his supreme start to the season continues, taking both of his goals with aplomb.

The 27-year-old was “excellent”, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, and FotMob pointed out that he also made three recoveries.

Next up in the ratings was Ryan Gravenberch (8.5), who Jackson felt was a “joy to watch”, adding that he is a “revelation” in his new No.6 role.

Meanwhile, Doyle thought it was a “superb performance”, as he “helped Liverpool increasingly dominate” the midfield battle.

Diogo Jota (6.8) got the lowest score, but this wasn’t a day to focus on any negatives.

It’s now time for the first grim international break of the season, with Liverpool’s next game a home league clash with Nottingham Forest on September 14.