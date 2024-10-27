A huge 90 minutes awaits at the Emirates, and Arne Slot has made three changes to his Liverpool lineup for the Premier League clash.

This is the biggest test on the road for the Reds so far this season and it will not be lost on Slot and Co. that they can open up a seven-point gap on Arsenal with a victory.

Liverpool head into the game with momentum on their side but also with a few notable absences, which sees Caoimhin Kelleher start his third game in a row in the absence of Alisson.

Ahead of the Irishman, Andy Robertson returns alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and captain Virgil van Dijk.

The midfield, meanwhile, is made up of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, will be out to add to his tally against the Gunners and is joined in attack by Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who returns after three games coming off the bench.

With Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa still absent, Cody Gakpo is the sole senior attacking option on the nine-man bench – which includes two goalkeepers.

As for Arsenal, both Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka are in the starting lineup – to the surprise of nobody!

Arsenal: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Substitutes: Neto, Kiwior, Nichols, Zinchenko, Nwaneri, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Gakpo

Arsenal vs. Liverpool – The Stats

Salah’s next goal will see him move into joint-eighth place on the Premier League‘s all-time goalscorers list. He will join Robbie Fowler on 163, overtaking Jermain Defoe.

Only Roberto Firmino (with 11) has scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool against the Gunners than Salah, who has nine, the same number as Fowler.

Of the last 24 meetings home and away in all competitions, Liverpool have lost just five. The Reds have not won any of the last five league encounters, drawing two at Anfield and losing twice at the Emirates.