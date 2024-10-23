➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC 1909 at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Leipzig as Alexis Mac Allister starts

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in their third game of this season’s Champions League, with Alexis Mac Allister one of three changes to the starting lineup.

Two from two in the Champions League and 10 from 11 under Arne Slot overall, the Reds head to the Red Bull Arena on a run of seven consecutive wins.

They come up against a Leipzig side in mixed form, including defeats in both of their European outings so far, but Liverpool will not underestimate their opponents.

Follow Leipzig vs. Liverpool in our matchday live blog!

Caoimhin Kelleher is tasked with keeping a clean sheet in the second game of his stint in the side, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make up the midfield, with another change in attack.

That comes with Darwin Nunez replacing the injured Diogo Jota, while Cody Gakpo stays alongside Mohamed Salah as the two wide options.

Despite the absence of not only Jota (rib) but also Alisson (hamstring), Conor Bradley (muscle), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (fitness), Slot still has a strong bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Diaz

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Geetruida, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Vermeeren, Haidara, Nusa; Simons, Sesko; Openda

Substitutes: Vandevoort, Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Baumgartner, Silva, Kampl, Gebel

 

Watch Leipzig vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024