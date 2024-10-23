Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in their third game of this season’s Champions League, with Alexis Mac Allister one of three changes to the starting lineup.

Two from two in the Champions League and 10 from 11 under Arne Slot overall, the Reds head to the Red Bull Arena on a run of seven consecutive wins.

They come up against a Leipzig side in mixed form, including defeats in both of their European outings so far, but Liverpool will not underestimate their opponents.

Caoimhin Kelleher is tasked with keeping a clean sheet in the second game of his stint in the side, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make up the midfield, with another change in attack.

That comes with Darwin Nunez replacing the injured Diogo Jota, while Cody Gakpo stays alongside Mohamed Salah as the two wide options.

Despite the absence of not only Jota (rib) but also Alisson (hamstring), Conor Bradley (muscle), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (fitness), Slot still has a strong bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Diaz

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Geetruida, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Vermeeren, Haidara, Nusa; Simons, Sesko; Openda

Substitutes: Vandevoort, Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Baumgartner, Silva, Kampl, Gebel

Watch Leipzig vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams