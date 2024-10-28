For the second week running, Gary Neville’s unbearable commentary was in the spotlight during a Liverpool game, with fans quick to voice their annoyance.

Arne Slot‘s side twice came from behind at Arsenal to leave the Emirates with a point, leading to mixed opinions over whether it was a good result or a missed opportunity.

With the majority of fans watching the clash via television, they have little choice but to tune into Sky Sports’ commentary in the UK.

Peter Drury and Neville had the microphones on Sunday, and the former Man United full-back, again, sucked the life out of the encounter from a Liverpool perspective.

Mo Salah finds the equaliser for Liverpool! ? pic.twitter.com/d25GlFIwnK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

It is no secret that he is no fan of the club, you do not expect him to be, but his biased comments throughout Liverpool games are becoming increasingly unbearable.

From the random, exaggerated noises to wrongly pointing the finger and calling for unjustified yellow cards – as he did for Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez against Chelsea – fans have had enough.

After Sunday’s 2-2 draw, Liverpool fans took to social media to all say the same thing…

Putting the actual match itself to one side, can we please never have Gary Neville commentating on one of our games again? Especially right after a United loss. Stroppy, bitter Manc ramblings were so bad that for the first time ever I muted a game of football. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 28, 2024

Sky, remove Gary Neville from Liverpool games. He was cheering like a Gunner when Saka scored. But could barely speak when we equalised. This is blatant bias and adds nothing to your programme. — LFC Paul (@Bulldogbilly67) October 27, 2024

Gary Neville is making watching matches nearly impossible. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 27, 2024

Gary Neville’s commentary doesn’t even hide how much he wants Liverpool to lose anymore… You have to admire it. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 27, 2024

Gary Neville should never be allowed to commentate on Liverpool games What a nobler — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) October 27, 2024

. @SkySports, I cannot physically deal with Garry Neville on commentary for Liverpool games. I’m at breaking point. I’m illegally streaming your broadcast for free but I still feel like I’m not getting my moneys worth. He must be breaking some rules @Ofcom just please tune in. — Maxi (@Maxi_1892) October 27, 2024

Neville absolutely has to stay off commentary on games, I’m sure people think the same about Carragher but this is absolutely embarrassing now, he’s getting worse and worse and he’s not even trying to hide it anymore — LJ Biddlestone (@LJBiddlestone) October 27, 2024

Gary Neville's views don't count and never will. Kindly desist. — Karl (@TheCenci) October 27, 2024

The worst sound when watching any Liverpool game on Sky Gary the most biased commentator ever Neville and his screeching. It’s utterly unbearable Sky why do you insist on having this for all of us that pay own hard earned money for your product? — Jonesy (@craigyjones1983) October 27, 2024

Neville is a shell of the commentator and pundit he was for that first couple of years where he at least tried to be impartial. He was awful that game. — Ahsan Ejaz (@AhsanDEjaz) October 27, 2024

In an ideal world a commentator comes in with a neutral perspective, but then there’s Gary Neville who is so unashamedly biased. I don’t know what’s more ridiculous, how biased Neville is, or the fact sky ALWAYS puts him on Liverpool games. — emillie? (@emilliemarshyy) October 27, 2024

Neville can’t be on commentary for Liverpool games. His bitter bias shining through in less than 5mins — BG (@TheOnlyBrianG) October 27, 2024

Just the 38 seconds for Gary Neville’s incredible insightful commentary (bias) to come out today. Robertson: gets fouled

Neville: “He’s played for the foul and got it” ? — Ash Michell (@ash_michell23) October 27, 2024

I’d get Neville off commentary for a start. — Karl (@KarlThyer) October 27, 2024

I didn’t like Gary Neville in his playing days for obvious reasons.

Being honest I don’t particularly dislike his punditry.

Today however,the sheer disappointment in his voice at both Liverpool goals was palpable.Ex Man.Utd players will NEVER show impartiality to LFC.#ARSLIV — Tracey (@trajaytol) October 27, 2024

This is not the first time this season, let alone last season, that fans have called out Neville for his approach when commentating on Liverpool games – and Sky will not be in the dark.

Should it change? Yes. Do we expect it to? No.

In other news on Monday, Neville’s United finally decided to sack Erik ten Hag after they slumped to 14th in the table following defeat at West Ham over the weekend.