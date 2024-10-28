➔ SUPPORT US
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Fans all say same thing about Gary Neville’s “unbearable” commentary during Liverpool games

For the second week running, Gary Neville’s unbearable commentary was in the spotlight during a Liverpool game, with fans quick to voice their annoyance.

Arne Slot‘s side twice came from behind at Arsenal to leave the Emirates with a point, leading to mixed opinions over whether it was a good result or a missed opportunity.

With the majority of fans watching the clash via television, they have little choice but to tune into Sky Sports’ commentary in the UK.

Peter Drury and Neville had the microphones on Sunday, and the former Man United full-back, again, sucked the life out of the encounter from a Liverpool perspective.

It is no secret that he is no fan of the club, you do not expect him to be, but his biased comments throughout Liverpool games are becoming increasingly unbearable.

From the random, exaggerated noises to wrongly pointing the finger and calling for unjustified yellow cards – as he did for Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez against Chelsea – fans have had enough.

After Sunday’s 2-2 draw, Liverpool fans took to social media to all say the same thing…

This is not the first time this season, let alone last season, that fans have called out Neville for his approach when commentating on Liverpool games – and Sky will not be in the dark.

Should it change? Yes. Do we expect it to? No.

In other news on Monday, Neville’s United finally decided to sack Erik ten Hag after they slumped to 14th in the table following defeat at West Ham over the weekend.

