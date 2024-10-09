Ibrahima Konate was reportedly on a three-man shortlist to captain France this month in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, but that honour has gone to an ex-Liverpool target.

Didier Deschamps is without Mbappe for his side’s fixtures against Israel and Belgium, leaving a question mark over who would wear the captain’s armband.

RMC Sport reported Konate was on the shortlist to receive the honour, alongside ex-Red target Aurelien Tchouameni and Barcelona‘s Jules Kounde.

The report stated that Liverpool’s No. 5 is “highly appreciated by Deschamps and that his infectious charisma and personality have won over his France teammates.”

But on Wednesday, Tchouameni was announced as the temporary captain for France’s Nations League matches this month.

It comes after Konate touched on his own potential when speaking to reporters on what it takes to be a leader.

He said: “Being a leader is something that is innate. You either have it or you don’t,” as transcribed by Get French Football News.

“You have to be someone that everyone likes. A leader has to be there especially when things aren’t going well.

“It’s like the foundations of a house; he holds up the group so that everything can go well. Some players have the profile.

“I have two or three names: Mike (Maignan), myself, Jules (Kounde) and Aurel (Tchouameni). Those are the only names that come to mind.”

In some way, it unsurprising that Konate was overlooked for the armband as he has started just one of France’s last eight matches dating back to the friendlies in the lead-up to the Euros.

Deschamps has preferred to use William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano at centre-back, both of who have been selected for the two fixtures this month.

From a Liverpool perspective, we would selfishly be glad that Konate has his minutes managed especially after reaffirming his position as Virgil van Dijk‘s first-choice partner.

In other international news, Curtis Jones has received a call-up to the England senior squad after several players withdrew due to injury.