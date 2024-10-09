Curtis Jones has earned his second call-up to the senior England squad for this month’s international fixtures after a number of injuries hit Lee Carsley’s squad.

Jones has made just two starts for Liverpool this season but has been in the conversation to make the next step up at international level for some time.

At 23, he has outgrown the youth system and now gets his chance to make an impression at St George’s Park after being added to England’s squad.

With Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo ruled out, Jones and Newcastle‘s Tino Livramento have been drafted in as replacements ahead of games against Greece and Finland.

Jones, of course, joins club teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the England camp.

He is very familiar with manager Carsley, with the pair working together in England’s U21s setup. Jones was one of his regulars, and together they won the Euros in 2023, along with Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool’s No. 17 joined the England camp on Tuesday night and will be eager to earn his first senior cap over the next week.

His only other call-up to the senior squad came in the build-up to the Euros this summer, but he did not make the cut for Gareth Southgate’s final team.

The Three Lions host Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece on Thursday before travelling to Helsinki to meet Finland on Sunday. Jones and Alexander-Arnold will, therefore, return to Liverpool in good time.

The Scouser made his second start of the campaign against Palace over the weekend, with four appearances off the bench making for a slow start.

Speaking after his first start against West Ham last month, Jones reflected on his tough start, saying: “I’m just a lad who always wants to play.

“It’s been hard, I’ve had an injury and stuff, but now I’m back and I’m playing games with a smile on my face.”

In other news, Alisson has been ruled out for at least six weeks while Alexis Mac Allister is in doubt to feature in Argentina’s opening game following his injury at Palace.