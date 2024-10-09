Alexis Mac Allister travelled to join up with the Argentina squad despite picking up an injury in the win over Crystal Palace, and now his international manager has offered an update.

Liverpool’s No. 10 did not emerge for the second half at Selhurst Park after complaining of a groin issue, leaving Arne Slot to say it was hard to judge the severity.

Mac Allister said he “felt a slight discomfort” but was committed to representing his country, travelling to Miami, Florida to link back up with his national compatriots.

We have now received an update from Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who has explained the 25-year-old has been training away from the main group and is in doubt for their first game.

“We’ll see if Alexis makes it to the first game, if he plays or not,” Scaloni said in his press conference, via ESPN Argentina.

“It’s difficult now, he’s working separately, hopefully, he can make it in good shape. He’s coming back with a lot of games, and we hope we don’t lose any more players.”

Argentina meet Venezuela on Thursday in their first of two fixtures this month, and Liverpool fans will be hopeful that they are cautious over Mac Allister and give him time to recover.

Their next game is against Bolivia on October 16 (UK time), which would give Mac Allister an extra week to rest and prove his fitness should he not feature against Venezuela.

It has been a taxing start to the season for the Argentine, combining his 767 minutes for Liverpool with 105 for his country – and it will not slow down on his return to Merseyside.

Arne Slot‘s men face seven games in 21 days, a run which will see them be without Alisson after it was reported that the Brazilian is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines.